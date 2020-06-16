The Falcon and The Winter Soldier Rumored to Return to Prague for Production

✖

Whenever The Falcon and The Winter Soldier returns to film, it will pick right back up in Prague, the Czech city the Disney+ show was filming in when things shut down due to the rapid spread of the coronavirus. The mini-scoop of sorts was unearthed by the team at Murphy's Multiverse, sourcing a recent Facebook post of a Czech casting agency. In the post, the agency is advertising a time when potential actors can come in and register to be extras during the production of Tag Team, the working title for The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. As the post confirms, the production has the potential to return in either July or August, though a timeline has yet to be confirmed.

In a recent press stop on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, series lead Anthony Mackie confirmed with the late-night host that there was very little filming left to do when the show first closed up shop. "I'm happy to say we are not cancelled, we are on hold," Mackie said during the virtual appearance. "So we're going back, hopefully sometime soon, to finish it up."

He added, "We have a little bit more to go back and do, but everybody rest assured, it will come out. We are not cancelled. Because you know, in this business, 'Take a little break, we'll come back to it,' that means they're never coming back to it [laughs]. I was like, 'Man, I was Captain America for all of two weeks, this sucks! How did I get fired on my day off?'"

Earlier in the month, Mackie's co-star Sebastian Stan said there were just two or three weeks left of work before the series was complete.

"We still have some stuff to do," Stan said. "What I loved about it was that, tonally, it was very much in the same world that Captain America: The Winter Soldier was, which was one of my favorite experiences that I've ever had, period. So, in a sense, it was grounded and very much in the world as we know. It's really jam-packed with a lot of massive, massive action scenes mixed with deep focus on character. That's what's really exciting about this."

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is currently set for release in August.

