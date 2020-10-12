The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Set Photo Reveals Surprising Team-Up Between Heroes and Villain

✖

As Marvel Studios slowly gets back into production on its ever-expanding slate of properties, it's increasingly apparent fans know just a fraction of what's about to unfold inside the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Over the weekend, paparazzi shots surfaced from the set of WandaVision seemingly hinting at time-traveling musical numbers and now, new shots from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier seem to tease a team-up between the show's titular duo and Daniel Brühl's Baron Zemo.

We've known of Brühl's development for quite some time, but the set photos seem to tease Zemo joining forces with Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson and Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes rather than fighting them. See the snapshot in question below.

Zemo's return will also be supported by the return of Georges St-Pierre's Batroc the Leaper. The two will be joined by two more mysterious characters played by Desmond Chiam and Erin Kellyman. As far as the tone goes, Stan himself has said the show watches like Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

“It felt like both. In a lot of ways, it felt like a movie. What I loved about it was that, tonally, it was very much in the same world that Captain America: The Winter Soldier was, which was one of my favorite experiences that I’ve ever had, period,” Stan said. “So, in a sense, it was grounded and very much in the world as we know it. But, it’s also really jam-packed with a lot of massive, massive action scenes mixed with deep focus on character. These characters are getting so much more mileage for all of us to explore them. We can put them in situations that we’ve never been able to put them in before because you now have six hours as opposed to two.”

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has yet to set a new release date on Disney+.

