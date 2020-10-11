WandaVision Set Photos Reveal New Looks for Scarlet Witch, Vision, and More

✖

The first Disney+ Marvel series, WandaVision, will be the first (and only) Marvel Cinematic Universe content to be released this year. The first full trailer for the upcoming series was released during the Emmys last month and got fans extra hyped for the show, which is set to star Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch and Paul Bettany as Vision. Today, some set photos were posted on Twitter and we got a glimpse of some costumes we haven't seen yet.

You can view the images below, which feature some fun 60s and 70s looks from the cast. We're especially intrigued by Olsen's look in the bottom two photos in the first tweet. Dare we hope for some kind of musical number? Take a look at the photos below and tell us your thoughts in the comments.

📸 Wandanation, espero que todos vocês estejam com o calmante em mãos porque a Elizabeth Olsen foi fotografada no set de filmagens de WandaVision ontem (09) em Los Angeles, Califórnia. Confira mais fotos em nossa galeria: https://t.co/qsyzRo9uC1 pic.twitter.com/rvOXOF5Q0l — EOBR Mídias (@eobrmidias) October 10, 2020

📸 Além de Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, Teyonah Parris e Kathryn Hahn também foram vistos no set de filmagens ontem (09) em Los Angeles! pic.twitter.com/ySdPhC53ME — EOBR Mídias (@eobrmidias) October 10, 2020

WandaVision will chronicle the adventures of Wanda and Vision in a series that will blend the style of classic sitcoms with the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Wanda and Vision -- two super-powered beings living their ideal suburban lives -- begin to suspect that not everything is as it seems. In addition to Olsen and Bettany, the series stars Kat Dennings, Teyonah Parris, Randall Park, and Kathryn Hahn.

"I’m just so excited for fans because if they know anything about the Scarlet Witch in the comics, I think this show will just get them so excited,” Olsen teased earlier this year. “This show will explore why she’s known as Scarlet Witch and how she is Scarlet Witch as opposed to Wanda. We’ve always referred to her as Wanda in our films, so it’s an exciting opportunity.”

The delay of Black Widow, The Eternals, and Shang-Chi does not seem to impact the Marvel films scheduled for 2022 and beyond. The third Spider-Man movie is a Sony film, so if it is going to delay beyond its already-moved-to December 2021 date, such news would have to come from Sony rather than Disney and Marvel Studios. Disney+ recently pushed The Falcon and The Winter Soldier to 2021 but promised WandaVision would be arriving on the streaming service in 2020.