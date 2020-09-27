The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Set Photo Reveals New Look at Marvel Supervillains

✖

We now know Georges St-Pierre will be returning as Batroc the Leaper at some point in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, a role that has yet to be confirmed by Marvel Studios. In fact, when studio head Kevin Feige first announced the show last summer, he mentioned a handful of characters that'd be involved, including the titular characters played by Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp), Baron Zemo (Daniel Brühl), and U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell). Now, more photos of the show's Atlanta set have surfaced online, showing St-Pierre with Erin Kellyman's mysterious character.

In a new Instagram post over the weekend, @Onset.Unseen — a secondary account from renowned set paparazzi @Atlanta_Filming — shared a black and white photo of St-Pierre and Kellyman in a break during filming.

Kellyman's involvement in the series first broke earlier this May right around the time the production was sidelined due to the coronavirus pandemic. At the time, the Disney+ show had been filming in Prague and a pair of scoopers felt the actor could be appearing in the series due to certain social media posts. From what we've seen of the actress though far, no role is obvious, though some suggest she'll end up playing Thunderbolts standout Songbird.

Outside of a sudden influx of leaked set photos as production has picked back up in Atlanta, little is known about the plot of the series. Stan himself previously compared the tone of the series to that of Captain America: The Winter Soldier.



“It felt like both. In a lot of ways, it felt like a movie. What I loved about it was that, tonally, it was very much in the same world that Captain America: The Winter Soldier was, which was one of my favorite experiences that I’ve ever had, period,” Stan said. “So, in a sense, it was grounded and very much in the world as we know it. But, it’s also really jam-packed with a lot of massive, massive action scenes mixed with deep focus on character. These characters are getting so much more mileage for all of us to explore them. We can put them in situations that we’ve never been able to put them in before because you now have six hours as opposed to two.”

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has yet to set a release date.

