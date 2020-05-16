The Falcon and The Winter Soldier: This Star Wars Actor May Have a Secret Role in the Disney+ Series

✖

If there's one thing about the machine that is Disney and Marvel Studios, it's that the companies prefer rehiring cast and crew members on a perpetual basis, regardless of the franchise. There's Jon Favreau — the actor-turned-filmmaker that went from Iron Man to The Jungle Book before landing on The Lion King and The Mandalorian. Then there are the likes of Paul Bettany, Andy Serkis, Samuel L. Jackson, and more that have landed roles in both Star Wars and Marvel Cinematic Universe. Now, it looks like at least one more character could be joining that group come August.

In a new speculative post on Murphy's Multiverse, the crack scooping duo of Charles Murphy and Lizzie Hill speculate that Erin Kellyman (Solo: A Star Wars Story) will be making her debut in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in August. Kellyman played Resistance fighter Enfys Nest in the Star Wars spinoff.

Though the post is far from a confirmation the actor is actually appearing, it does lay down plenty of evidence that would suggest the actor will be playing a role in the series, whatever the role may be. First, there's social media evidence that Kellyman was filming a "secret" show in Atlanta around the same time the Disney+ series was based there. Not just that, but she was also in Prague when the production momentarily shifted overseas before being shutdown. That's two pretty big coincidences back to back, right?

Then comes more social media evidence. In one Instagram Story some two months ago, Kellyman appeared in a friend's picture that applauded the actor being in Hollywood's two biggest franchises — one which we know is Star Wars and the other? That's up to interpretation. To cap everything all off — Kellyman follows confirmed The Falcon and The Winter Soldier actor Desmond Chaim on both Instagram and Twitter. Phew. The writing's practically on the wall, eh?

Again, the post on Multiverse is far from confirmation the actor will be appearing in the series, but at the very least, the ace detective work does have a decent amount of substance

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is still on track to hit Disney+ this August.

Who do you think Kellyman could be playing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Think it over and let us know your thoughts in the comments section!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.