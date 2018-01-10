‘Family Guy’ 300th Episode Clip Teases Major Injury For Stewie

One of the longest-running prime-time television series, Family Guy, will broadcast its landmark 300th episode this weekend — and leave one of its main characters with a major injury.

In a clip Fox released ahead of the episode, called “Dog Bites Bear,” Stewie and Brian face off in a knock down drag out fight when it’s revealed that not only did Brian destroy Stewie’s beloved stuffed bear, Rupert, but that he did it on purpose. You can check out the clip above.

The dramatic fight isn’t the only Stewie-centered part of the episode, either. The episode will also pay tribute to The Fast and Furious movie franchise. The show’s executive producer Rich Appel told EW that the episode’s writer brought a nod to Stewie’s obsession with the franchise into the episode

“Cherry Chevapravatdumrong wrote the episode, and among many skill sets she brings to her job as a writer is a fondness bordering on obsession with The Fast and Furious series,” Appel said. “One of the sustained bits in the show revolves around Stewie’s adoration of that series, and he tells Brian to be careful talking about Paul Walker because he hasn’t yet broken the news of his death to Rupert.”

Of course, Stewie fans have an even more Stewie-centric episode to look forward to as well. An extended episode special is coming up on Sunday, March 11 entitled “Send in Stewie Please.” Sir Ian McKellen (Lord of the Rings, X-Men) will guest star in the episode which will run with limited commercial interruption — a first for the series.

Family Guy‘s 300th episode, “Dog Bites Bear,” airs January 14 at 9/8c on Fox.