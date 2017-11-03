Watch: Exclusive Clip From Sunday’s New ‘Family Guy’ Episode, ‘Three Directors’

Peter Griffin is on a journey to tell a story in the newest episode of Family Guy, and you can see the first clip from his adventure in the video above.

Sunday’s new episode is titled “Three Directors,” and it’s about Peter trying to tell the story of getting fired from the brewery. However, in typical Peter Griffin style, he can’t just say what happened. Instead he finds three visionary directors to tell the story in three unique ways.

Throughout the episode, Peter’s firing is told through the lens of directors Michael Bay, Quentin Tarantino and Wes Anderson. If you’re familiar with those directors, you know that the three versions of the story will look drastically different.

The new episode is very significant for fans as it includes a posthumous performance by late actress Carrie Fisher.

The Star Wars icon, who passed away last December, lent her voice to the character of Angela, Peter’s boss at the Brewery, in over two dozen episodes of Family Guy dating back to 2005. In “Three Directors,” Angela will get to fire Peter three times, in three very unique ways.

In addition to Fisher, the episode will also feature a performance from Adam West, TV’s Batman who died earlier this year.

You can watch the exclusive clip from “Three Directors” above, and be sure to tune in to Family Guy when it airs this Sunday on Fox at 9 p.m. ET.