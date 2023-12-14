Fan-Favorite Apple TV+ Series Gets Renewed for Season 2

Apple TV+ has handed out a renewal to the comedy series Platonic, featuring Neighbors stars Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen. The Hollywood Reporter brings word of the show earning a season 2, noting that Apple TV+ is calling the series a "hit comedy" which perhaps indicates some sense of popularity. Platonic is co-created by Neighbors director Nick Stoller and his wife Francesca Delbanco, who said in a statement about the renewal: "Season Two spoiler alert: Will and Sylvia won't get together this time either." Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+ added, "Since the first episodes of Platonic debuted on Apple TV+, global audiences have been charmed by the hilarious, wildly fun and relatable friendship that Rose and Seth have brought to life through their charismatic performances."

Produced by Sony Pictures TV, Platonic is described as follows by Apple TV+: "In this series from the director of Neighbors, a platonic pair of former best friends approaching midlife (Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne) reconnect after a long rift. The duo's friendship becomes more consuming-and destabilizes their lives in a hilarious way."

The first season of Platonic premiered to a 93% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes with 55 reviews total as of this writing. Collider gave the series an A, praising Rogen and Byrne's chemistry and calling the series "one of the strongest new TV shows of the year." Meanwhile The Hollywood Reporter noted "(Platonic)'s willingness to meet its messy characters where they are yields a fun, funny, surprisingly nuanced exploration of early middle age." On Rotten Tomatoes the critical consensus reads: "Even with bold swings and romance off the table, the rambunctious rapport between Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen makes Platonic an ideal relationship comedy."

In another interview with THR, Rogen noted that despite Platonic initially being billed as a limited series by Apple TV+, the talk of what could happen in a second season was something they considered while making it. He adds, "I get really nervous about how it's going to be received. I'm not a count-your-eggs-before-they-hatch guy. I've done that thing where I drive around Friday night of opening weekend for my movies and go to the theaters and there's no one in them. I really just wanted to see if we were happy with it when it came out — and if everyone else was happy with it. I was kind of nervous about how high my standards were for what we were doing, and I wanted to make sure that we could actually do it. And then once I saw that we could, I was like, 'OK, we should keep doing it.'"

Platonic cast

In addition to Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen, the Platonic series cast also includes Luke Macfarlane (Killjoys), Tre Hale (Love and Monsters), Andrew Lopez (The Bear) Carla Gallo (Neighbors, Superbad), Alisha Wainwright (Shadowhunters), Vinny Thomas (Star Wars Ahsoka), Francesca Delbanco (Friends from College), Guy Branum (No Strings Attached), and Janet Varney (The Legend of Korra)

Platonic's first season is now streaming on Apple TV+