Fan-Favorite CBS Series Renewed for Season 6

CBS has given fan-favorite series The Neighborhood an early renewal for Season 6. The network announced the renewal just as production began on the series' 100th episode on Monday. The series is the latest renewal announced by the network which previously gave early renewals to Ghosts and Young Sheldon. Another popular series, Bob Hearts Abishola, is currently awaiting renewal news.

"The Neighborhood has become a hit by not only delivering laughs but by telling stories of cultural impact," CBS Entertainment President Amy Reisenbach said in a statement (via TVLine). "From gentrification to Black Lives Matter, to addiction and pregnancy loss, the incredible writers and this amazing cast push boundaries and endlessly entertain us. As they film their 100th episode this week, directed by Cedric the Entertainer, we are thrilled to announce that we are welcoming this outstanding series back for a sixth season."

The Neighborhood follows the unlikely friendship of next-door neighbors Calvin (Cedric the Entertainer) and Dave (Max Greenfield) along with their wives Tina (Tichina Arnold) and Gemma (Beth Behrs). The series also stars Sheaun McKinney, Marcel Spears, and Hank Greenspan. The series first debuted in 2018.

When to watch The Neighborhood

The Neighborhood is currently in its fifth season, which picks up tonight, Monday, January 23rd at 8/7c. This week's episode, "Welcome to the Cornhole" is described as follows: "When Tina insists Calvin find something to do in retirement, he decides to enter a competitive cornhole tournament; Marty plans an elaborate 'groom-posal' to ask Malcolm to be his best man."

What other series have been renewed?

CBS recently also renewed Ghosts for Season 3.

"This season, executive producers Joe Port, Joe Wiseman and the brilliant cast delivered episodes that far surpassed our expectations. From the opening of the Woodstone B&B to epic Halloween and Christmas episodes, we have thoroughly enjoyed getting to know our GHOSTS even better. Much like our viewers, we love them more each and every week," explained Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. "As the series continues to win fans on broadcast and streaming, we're thrilled to bring back this touching and hilarious comedy for a third season."

