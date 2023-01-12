Ghosts Renewed for Season 3 by CBS

Ghosts has been renewed Season 3 over at CBS. The news comes straight from the network today. Season 2 made the move to set things back to the 9 PM hour after debuting in the 8:30 PM slot for Season 1. The average viewership for Ghosts got up to 9.15 million viewers this time around. The series is also the #1 comedy show on Paramount+ and the most streamed program on CBS's other app as well. So, there's a lot of numbers to prove this move makes a ton of sense. So, full steam ahead for Ghosts.

"This season, executive producers Joe Port, Joe Wiseman and the brilliant cast delivered episodes that far surpassed our expectations. From the opening of the Woodstone B&B to epic Halloween and Christmas episodes, we have thoroughly enjoyed getting to know our GHOSTS even better. Much like our viewers, we love them more each and every week," explained Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. "As the series continues to win fans on broadcast and streaming, we're thrilled to bring back this touching and hilarious comedy for a third season."

Looking To Catch Up On Ghosts

Here's how CBS describes the fun series, "Samantha and Jay throw caution to the wind when they convert their recently inherited country estate into a bed-and-breakfast. Call it mislaid plans. Not only is the place falling apart, but it's also inhabited by spirits of previous residents – whom only Samantha can see and hear. Ghosts spins the funny, heartfelt story about a newfound dream that reveals connection and self-discovery aren't just for the living."

"GHOSTS stars Rose McIver, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Brandon Scott Jones, Richie Moriarty, Danielle Pinnock, Asher Grodman, Román Zaragoza, Sheila Carrasco, Rebecca Wisocky and Devan Chandler Long. Executive producers are Joe Port & Joe Wiseman, Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond and Martha Howe-Douglas; Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward and Alison Owen (Monumental Television); and Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios). The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm. It is based on the BBC Studios distributed format Ghosts."

Ghosts airs Thursdays (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and is available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. A new episode is available tonight.

Are you excited for more Ghosts? Let us know down in the comments!