Fan-Favorite HBO Series Officially Ending

The time has finally come to say goodbye to Curb Your Enthusiasm. Larry David's beloved comedy series first debuted on HBO in 2000 and has had 11 seasons spread out over the last 23 years. It was announced today that a 12th season will debut next year, and it's expected to be the show's last. There have been many rumors about the show coming to an end, but showrunner Jeff Schaffer denied those claims earlier this year. However, HBO has confirmed that Curb Your Enthusiasm is returning for its final season.

"As Curb comes to an end, I will now have the opportunity to finally shed this 'Larry David' persona and become the person God intended me to be – the thoughtful, kind, caring, considerate human being I was until I got derailed by portraying this malignant character," David joked in a statement. "And so 'Larry David,' I bid you farewell. Your misanthropy will not be missed. And for those of you who would like to get in touch with me, you can reach me at Doctors Without Borders."

"It's hard to say farewell to such a ground-breaking, brilliantly funny, and iconic series like Curb Your Enthusiasm, which has left its mark across television and the comedy genre," HBO chairman and CEO Casey Bloys added. "Working alongside Larry David and Jeff Schaffer as well as all of the comedic masterminds that comprise our producers, cast, and crew has been a joy that I will always treasure."

"He's the last of his kind. The final season of #CurbYourEnthusiasm premieres February 4 on Max," HBO shared on Instagram. You can check out the poster for the final season of Curb below:

You can read the official synopsis for the previous season of Curb below:

"Starring Larry David as an over-the-top version of himself, the iconic Emmy® and Golden Globe®-winning comedy series Curb Your Enthusiasm offers a tongue-in-cheek depiction of the writer/producer/comedian's fictionalized life. With Jeff Garlin (as manager Jeff Greene), Susie Essman (as Jeff's wife Susie), Cheryl Hines (as Larry's ex-wife Cheryl), JB Smoove (as Leon), and Richard Lewis and Ted Danson (as themselves), all reprising their roles alongside a rotating cast of familiar faces, including Vince Vaughn (as Freddy Funkhouser) and Tracey Ullman (as Irma Kostroski), Season 11 finds Larry once again seeking and dispensing his own peculiar brand of social justice."

Jeff Garlin, Susie Essman, Cheryl Hines, J.B. Smoove, Richard Lewis, Ted Danson, Vince Vaughn and Tracey Ullman are all expected to return for Season 12.

Curb's final ten episodes will begin Sunday, February 4th, 2024 at 10 PM ET, with the series finale set to release on April 7th, 2024