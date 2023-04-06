Curb Your Enthusiasm Producer Denies Rumors That HBO Series Is Ending

Last week word began to spread that HBO's long-running comedy series Curb Your Enthusiasm could be coming to an end. A since-deleted tweet from series producer Jon Hayman called the twelfth season of the show its last, but in a new interview it seems like that's probably not the case. Speaking to Deadline, series executive producer Jeff Schaffer debunked the reports that the show would conclude, adding that every season of the show is written in such a way that it could be the last one. When asked by the trade if the door wasn't closed for the series at HBO, Schaffer added that ""There's not even a door."

"Reports of our demise have been greatly exaggerated. We literally just finished shooting last week. So, yeah, we're done," Schaffer revealed. "My first season was Season 5. And you know what the final episode of that season was called? 'The End.' Not ironically. That was 15 years ago. So every season is the last season. It's been this way forever. Larry's put all the ideas he likes into the season. He's the only one who thinks he's never gonna have another good idea. So, of course, he's done for a while. But you know, usually he goes out and has spirited encounters with the westside of Los Angeles and then ideas come. So we're in the same spot we're always in. It's just business as usual."

Schaffer went on to tease "the hardest I've ever laughed on set" while filming the new episodes. He concluded, "It's gonna be a great season. I'm really excited about it. And I think people are really, really gonna like it."

Larry David will return to play himself in the series again, starring alongside Jeff Garlin, Susie Essman, J.B. Smoove, Cheryl Hines, Richard Lewis, Vince Vaughn, and Ted Danson. Previously there was no confirmed window for when the series would return to HBO, but a 2023 premiere could be in the cards. It's worth noting however that the eligibility window for the next Primetime Emmy Awards will close on May 31. This means if the series premiered after that date (and this is in fact its last season) then the show wouldn't be able to earn any Emmys for its last episodes until September of 2024. In the past there have been major gaps between new seasons of the show, including six years between seasons 8 and 9.

To date Curb Your Enthusiasm has wracked up 51 Primetime Emmy nominations and somehow only walked away with two wins. The series previously walked away with as many as 10 nominations in one year but the two most recent seasons have only garnered one nomination each (Outstanding Comedy Series). That the series frequently lampoons the entertainment industry and features actors playing heighted versions of themselves has long made it a favorite (Michael J. Fox was previously nominated for any Emmy for playing himself in the series).