Larry David's Curb Your Enthusiasm Ending on HBO?

Filming on Curb Your Enthusiasm season 12 began a few months ago and the internet is abuzz that the series may be ending for good. In a now deleted tweet from series producer Jon Hayman, the Primetime Emmy Award nominee seemed to announce that the hit series was filming its final episode ever. "Maybe you love the show. Maybe you hate the show. Maybe you don't give a s-t," Hayman wrote in a caption of a set photo. "In any event, shooting the last scene of the last episode of the final season." When asked for confirmation, HBO declined to comment.

Larry David will return to play himself in the series again, starring alongside Jeff Garlin, Susie Essman, J.B. Smoove, Cheryl Hines, Richard Lewis, Vince Vaughn, and Ted Danson. Previously there was no confirmed window for when the series would return to HBO, but a 2023 premiere could be in the cards. It's worth noting however that the eligibility window for the next Primetime Emmy Awards will close on May 31. This means if the series premiered after that date (and this is in fact its last season) then the show wouldn't be able to earn any Emmys for its last episodes until September of 2024. In the past there have been major gaps between new seasons of the show, including six years between seasons 8 and 9.

"Playing the role of Larry David has been the greatest honor of my life," Larry David previously said in a statement, his tongue firmly in his cheek. "In researching this multi-faceted, multi-talented man, I discovered that there's more to him than I ever could have imagined: He speaks six languages, brines his own pickles, and spearheads a national movement to install a bidet in every home. I've also been told from numerous sources that he is the most generous of lovers. I am so excited to once again transform into this force of nature. I only pray that I can do him justice."

Amy Gravitt, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming added: "Larry outdoes himself season after season and always manages to come back when the audience needs him most. We're thrilled for him, Jeff Schaffer, and our phenomenal cast to continue making us laugh and cringe in equal measure."

To date Curb Your Enthusiasm has wracked up 51 Primetime Emmy nominations and somehow only walked away with two wins. The series previously walked away with as many as 10 nominations in one year but the two most recent seasons have only garnered one nomination each (Outstanding Comedy Series). That the series frequently lampoons the entertainment industry and features actors playing heighted versions of themselves has long made it a favorite (Michael J. Fox was previously nominated for any Emmy for playing himself in the series).