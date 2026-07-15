Far Cry TV Show Confirms Fan-Favorite Star Is in the Cast, But That’s Not the Weirdest Reveal

For more than two decades, Ubisoft’s Far Cry has been an incredibly popular video game, as evidenced by its dozen sequels, spinoffs, and expansions. Naturally, when FX announced that a live-action anthology series based on the game was in the works, there was plenty of excitement (as well as a little trepidation) around that news. After all, this would be far from the only popular video game to find success as a live-action series, as The Last of Us, to name just one example, currently has season 3 underway.

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At present, the release date for FX’s Far Cry show hasn’t been confirmed, but there have been some exciting updates of late, including the announcement of its first two cast members, Rob McElhenney and Lizzy Caplan. For now, both roles remain mysterious, but they have officially been joined by yet another newly announced cast member that fans of the game are thrilled about. Amid the celebration, though, there is a fair bit of confusion, as this latest casting announcement comes with the reveal of a downright bizarre detail of the new show.

Steve Buscemi Is Officially Joining The Far Cry Show, But There’s Another Strange Reveal

FX has officially confirmed that Steve Buscemi will be joining the cast of the Far Cry TV show, with a post on X stating, “Welcome Steve Buscemi to the world of FX’s FARCRY. Hope you’re ready to get thrown into the deep end, lose your mind, and make a few catastrophically bad decisions along the way.” Fans were understandably thrilled with the news, as Buscemi is a celebrated actor with a proven track record of great performances over the years, from Fargo and The Big Lebowski to Reservoir Dogs and even Pulp Fiction.

Particularly considering that many fans of the game are a bit anxious to see whether FX will successfully pull off the show, which remains a major risk, it makes sense that this would be a celebrated decision within the fanbase. However, amid the excitement, it’s easy to overlook the fact that this announcement comes with a very strange detail. Specifically, evidently, the show has changed the stylization of the title, dropping the space between Far Cry to become just FARCRY. Thus far, a reason for this has not been given.

Presumably, the creative minds behind the show wanted the series to be clearly distinguishable from the game, although this still feels like an odd way to do it. What’s more, there isn’t really a need to do so. As mentioned, there are numerous other shows, as well as several movies, that have been based on video games, and they have kept the name and the stylization of their source material. Perhaps FX will eventually reveal some deeper meaning behind this choice, but for now, it does seem a bit strange.

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