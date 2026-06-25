Far Cry TV Show Confirms First Two Cast Members (And One Isn’t a Surprise At All)

It’s been a lucrative time for , The Last of Us, Fallout, and Devil May Cry all receiving popular films and series, and God of War and Tomb Raider will soon be up to bat as well. Another anticipated but mysterious project is FX’s Far Cry TV series, and now the anticipated project has confirmed its first two cast members, with one of them not being a surprise in the least.

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A new report from Variety has revealed the first two cast members for the upcoming Far Cry TV series, which will be helmed by Fargo and Alien Earth’s Noah Hawley. Now the project has confirmed its first two cast members, which will be Rob McElhenney (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) and Lizzy Caplan (Now You See Me franchise). While McElhenney isn’t surprising thanks to a previous rumor that he was involved, Caplan is an all-new addition, but as of now, we aren’t sure who McElhenney or Caplan is playing.

Everything We Already Know About The Far Cry TV Series

While we don’t know anything about the characters just yet, there are some things we’ve learned about the series thus far. The new Far Cry series will be an anthology-style show as opposed to any sort of direct sequel to one of the past games. That puts Hawley right in his wheelhouse, as both Fargo and Alien Earth tell their own stories with all-new characters while also being entrenched in the world that made those franchises big in the first place.

In an interview with Deadline, Hawley revealed his approach to the Far Cry series and what fans can expect. “I’m not specifically adapting any of the games that they’ve put out – I’m saying much as I did with the Coens or X-Men or Alien, ‘Let me have a dialog with this franchise, because this is what I think a Far Cry story is.’ We can have a larger conversation about the strengths and weaknesses of adapting video games specifically because games are built in a way that doesn’t make for the best drama,” Hawley said.

Now, while the series might not be based on a past Far Cry game directly, that doesn’t necessarily mean we won’t see characters from the games make their way into the show. Fallout is a perfect example of this, as while it doesn’t follow any particular game directly, it still brings in all sorts of characters and elements from the games into its original story, and Far Cry could certainly follow a similar path.

The games have always had a knack for creating truly compelling villains, with Vaas Montenegro, Anton Castillo, and Pagan Min immediately springing to mind. While there may be a new villain as the show’s primary antagonist, perhaps we’ll still see a familiar face pop up over the course of the series, and if we do, longtime fans will certainly be excited to see it happen.

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