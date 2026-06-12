New Far Cry 7 Report Indicates Release Date Could Still Be Distant

A new report tied to Far Cry 7 has emerged from a reputable insider, and it should concern fans. Although Far Cry 7 hasn’t yet officially been announced by Ubisoft, the latest sequel to the publisher’s beloved open-world series is almost certainly on the way. Despite this, it sounds as though work on the next Far Cry game isn’t going well behind the scenes, which could ultimately lead to delays for its arrival.

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According to reporter Tom Henderson, work on Far Cry 7 at Ubisoft has been described as “abysmal.” Henderson didn’t provide many specifics about the game and what’s causing issues on the project, but he did state that “things are changing pretty much on a monthly basis” with the title’s development. In a subsequent report, Henderson also stated that work on the next Ghost Recon game at Ubisoft also isn’t going well, with many who are working on the title blaming it on poor management and planning. Because of this, it can be assumed that Far Cry 7 is falling prey to similar struggles.

In recent months, rumors have claimed that Ubisoft would be announcing Far Cry 7 before the end of the year. This would potentially set the game up to launch in 2027, which would represent a six-year gap from the release of Far Cry 6. Assuming that the development of Far Cry 7 is as bad as Henderson is suggesting, this timeline could very much be changing, which could see the game pushed back to release in 2028 or beyond.

If there’s one thing to be confident in, though, it’s that Far Cry 7 will surely see the light of day eventually. Outside of perhaps only Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry is arguably the biggest franchise that Ubisoft owns, with past entries like Far Cry 3, Far Cry 4, and Far Cry 5 selling countless millions of copies. As such, it’s virtually inevitable that Far Cry 7 will happen, the question is simply when.

As mentioned, Ubisoft hasn’t yet talked publicly about its plans for the next Far Cry game, nor has it confirmed what platforms it will be coming to. When and if Ubisoft ends up breaking this silence surrounding the project, we’ll be sure to bring the news to you immediately here on ComicBook.

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