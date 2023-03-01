Fatal Attraction Reboot Gets First Teaser

Paramount+ today revealed the official teaser trailer and key art for the upcoming original series Fatal Attraction, which reimagines the '80s classic as a steamy, prestige TV miniseries starring Joshua Jackson and Lizzy Caplan. The teaser starts out by showing a fairly typical love story-in-the-making, showing a meet-cute between the two characters followed by some dates and a steamy makeout session. As it continues, though, we get the sense that Caplan's Alex Forrest is...watching...Jackson's Dan Gallagher, which builds to a striking moment toward the end of the trailer when the audience learns Dan is married...and Dan learns that Alex has found his wife.

While the show reportedly takes place in two separate time periods -- one in 2008 and one in 2023 -- it has some pretty '80s-inspired elements that appear to give a more "timeless" look to its production, with Jackson in particular bringing a hairstyle that would make Michael Douglas himself proud. The series will be updated to reflect the fact that the story isn't quite as black-and-white as the original movie may have felt. In the original, there was little question in the viewers' mind that Michael Douglas was the movie's hero, and that his idea to kill the woman he was having an affair with was the only way out of a bad situation. The new series, according to the talent involved, will dive a lot deeper into both Alex and Dan, and provide a more balanced -- or at least more nuanced -- view of the situation.

Original stars Douglas and Glenn Close have not been tapped for cameos, as far as anybody knows. To be fair, they've both been busy saving the Marvel multiverse over the last few years.

Here's how Paramount+ officially describes the series:

Fatal Attraction is a deep-dive reimagining of the classic psychosexual thriller and '80s cultural touchstone. The new series will explore fatal attraction and the timeless themes of marriage and infidelity through the lens of modern attitudes toward strong women, personality disorders and coercive control.

The series stars Joshua Jackson as Dan Gallagher, Lizzy Caplan as Alex Forrest, Amanda Peet as Beth Gallagher, Alyssa Jirrels as Ellen Gallagher, Toby Huss as Mike Gerard, Reno Wilson as Detective Earl Brooker and Brian Goodman as Arthur Tomlinson.

Alexandra Cunningham ("Dirty John," "Chance") serves as writer, showrunner and executive producer on the series alongside executive producer Kevin J. Hynes ("Perry Mason"), with whom Cunningham shares co-story credit, and executive producers Darryl Frank ("The Americans") and Justin Falvey ("The Americans") for Amblin Television. Silver Tree also serves as executive producer and directed five episodes.

The series premieres Sunday, April 30 with three episodes exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada. The series will premiere the following day in the U.K., Australia, Latin America, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria and France. The premiere date in South Korea will be announced at a later date. Following the premiere, new episodes of the eight-episode season will be available to stream weekly on Sundays in the U.S. and Canada, and on Mondays in the U.K., Australia, Latin America, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria and France. The final two episodes will be available to stream on Sunday, May 28.