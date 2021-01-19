Fate: The Winx Saga Trailer Released by Netflix

The Winx Club is coming to Netflix! There's a new young adult series coming to the world's most popular streaming service later this week, and it's an adaptation of the popular Italian cartoon series Winx Club. The new series, Fate: The Winx Saga, follows the lives of a group of fairies who attend Alfea, a magical boarding school in the Otherworld. There, they will master their skills in magic, hoping to become heroes and save the world as they know it from powerful monsters.

Fans of the Winx Club cartoons have been waiting to see what's in store with the new Winx Saga series, and the wait for its arrival is almost over. With just a few more days until its debut, Netflix has released a full-length trailer for the series, which you can watch in the video above.

Fate: The Winx Saga stars Abigail Cowen as Bloom, Hannah van der Westhuysen as Stella, Precious Mustapha as Aisha, Eliot Salt as Terra, Elisha Applebaum as Musa, and Sadie Soverall as Beatrix.

Here's how Netflix describes the new series:

"The six part series follows the coming-of-age journey of five fairies attending Alfea, a magical boarding school in the Otherworld where they must learn to master their powers while navigating love, rivalries, and the monsters that threaten their very existence. From creator Brian Young (The Vampire Diaries), FATE: THE WINX SAGA is a live-action reimagining of the Italian cartoon series WINX CLUB by Iginio Straffi."

“We are very pleased that our successful collaboration with Netflix continues with ever more ambitious projects," original Winx Club creator Iginio Straffi said in December, when the release date was first announced. "Netflix's young adult series have touched a chord with audiences around the world and we are looking forward to seeing the Winx fairies in this new exciting live action adaptation.”

“Winx is a global phenomenon and through this exciting series we are thrilled to reinforce our relationship with Rainbow and to develop the next chapter of Winx," added Erik Barmack, VP of International Originals at Netflix "The famous fairies will grow up with their audience and will explore complex themes as real-life teenage super heroines in a live action show."

What do you think of the trailer for Fate: The Winx Saga? Let us know in the comments!

Fate: The Winx Saga will debut on Netflix on January 22nd.