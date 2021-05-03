Grace Meets Old Man Morgan in Fear the Walking Dead 612 Sneak Peek

Fear the Walking Dead dreams up a time jump in a sneak peek from Season 6 Episode 12, "In Dreams." When an expecting Grace (Karen David) wakes up with an apparent head injury, she's rescued by Athena (Sahana Srinivasan): a 16-year-old, staff-wielding survivor from a walled-off community that Grace recognizes. Athena brings Grace to the dam community founded by Morgan Jones (Lennie James) — aged by 16 years, as evidenced by his white hair and beard — and is checked out by Doctor June Dorie (Jenna Elfman), also aged, who is meeting a wildly confused Grace for the first time.

"Traveling on the road with someone," Grace tells Dr. Dorie about the last thing she remembers in a scene from "In Dreams." After that, Grace says, "It starts to get a bit fuzzy." Another surprise: Dr. Dorie's apprentice is an adult Charlie (Mary Katherine Duhon), who tells Grace: "My parents thought they were having a boy."

"So did I," Grace says about her about-to-be-born baby. It's all dreamed up when Morgan and Grace are attacked by Riley (Nick Stahl), one of the End is the Beginners after the nuclear submarine key that Teddy (John Glover) needs to unlock the "new beginning" promised to his underground cult.

"This is a very big episode that I don't think Grace even knows what's coming for her. She's gonna be tested to the core… physically, emotionally, spiritually… in every way possible," David teased in a behind-the-scenes trailer for Sunday's new episode. "You're gonna want to laugh with her, you're gonna want to cheer her on. There were some scenes that will stay with me for the rest of my life."

Showrunner Ian Goldberg told EW that "In Dreams" is "truly unlike anything we've ever done on the show. Just conceptually it's very far outside the box of what you've seen on Fear the Walking Dead to this point."

"I will say we will see pink trees and I'll just leave it at that," added showrunner Andrew Chambliss. "A little psychedelic."

The synopsis for "In Dreams" reads: "Grace wakes up with a case of amnesia seeing what’s become of her friends after she has been gone for years. She struggles to put the puzzle pieces together on what has transpired."

"In Dreams" premieres Sunday, May 9, at 9/8c on AMC. Follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter for all things TWD.