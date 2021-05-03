It’s Morgan and Grace Under Fire in Fear the Walking Dead 612 Trailer: “In Dreams”

"You have something we want." Fear the Walking Dead's newest villains aim for Morgan (Lennie James) and a pregnant Grace (Karen David) in the first look at Season 6 Episode 12, "In Dreams." Spoilers for Sunday's Season 6 Episode 11, "The Holding." After Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) set fire to the underground community that Teddy (John Glover) and his subterranean cult spent years preparing as a fallout shelter for their hoped-for nuclear apocalypse, right-hand man Riley (Nick Stahl) tracks down Morgan to retrieve the key to "the end is the beginning": an actual key to a nuclear submarine capable of annihilating everything above the surface.

Reads the synopsis for "In Dreams": "Grace wakes up with her memory blurred and sees what her world's become years later."

"This is a very big episode that I don't think Grace even knows what's coming for her. She's gonna be tested to the core… physically, emotionally, spiritually… in every way possible," David says in the trailer for Sunday's new episode, above. "You're gonna want to laugh with her, you're gonna want to cheer her on. There were some scenes that will stay with me for the rest of my life."

The dreamy-slash-nightmarish episode is "truly unlike anything we've ever done on the show," showrunner Ian Goldberg told EW. "Just conceptually it's very far outside the box of what you've seen on Fear the Walking Dead to this point."

Added showrunner Andrew Chambliss, "I will say we will see pink trees and I'll just leave it at that. A little psychedelic."

The episode comes as Grace is close to giving birth to the child that Morgan hopes to father. Even with the End is the Beginners in hot pursuit, Morgan intends to raise Grace's son in the dam community he founded away from Virginia (Colby Minifie) and her settlements.

"I think that, in reality, Morgan is not looking to take the group back [to Alexandria]. There would have to be a confluence of circumstances in a certain direction for him to kind of head back," James previously told ComicBook.com about returning to his old home with his new family. "Because it's a long way, it's a hell of a risk to move people that far away unless you were absolutely certain that where you were going was safer and better than anything along the way. So I would have to say honestly that it's not in his mind. What is in his mind is creating a place that is safe for the people he loves and the child that he hopes to father."

