The OGs of Fear the Walking Dead are back together for the final season. Veteran series regular Danay García — who joined The Walking Dead spinoff back in season 2 — posed for a reunion selfie on Instagram with original cast members Kim Dickens, Colman Domingo, and Rubén Blades. "We spent the day celebrating our dear friend/cast mate/badass G.O.A.T. (greatest of all time)," García wrote of Blades, who won his 11th Grammy award for Best Latin Pop Album at the 2023 Grammys. "I feel so lucky to be surrounded by beautiful stars in this universe. Truly inspiring." See the photo below.

Dickens, Domingo, and Blades are the only remaining cast members who appeared on the show's first season in 2015, and season 8 marks the first time audiences have seen Madison Clark (Dickens), Victor Strand (Domingo), and Daniel Salazar (Blades) together since season 3 in 2017. (The presumed-dead Daniel was absent from season 4, while Madison seemingly died that same season before returning in last year's season 7 finale.)

That leaves Domingo as Fear's sole cast member to appear across all eight seasons following the season 7 departure of Alycia Debnam-Carey as Alicia Clark.

In January, AMC announced the shortened eighth season of Fear would be its last. The 12-episode final season will air in two parts, each consisting of six episodes, beginning on May 14th and concluding later in 2023.

"One of the funniest questions I get asked is, 'What happened to Fear the Walking Dead that it's ending?' Nothing happened," García recently explained to fans on Instagram Live. "What happened is that we've been on the air for eight seasons, and we felt like it was a really fun run. Nothing really happened to Fear. It's just that we've been on the air for quite some time, and it's the time [to end]."

Along with Dickens, Domingo, Blades, and García, Season 8 stars Lennie James as Morgan Jones, Jenna Elfman as June, Karen David as Grace, Mo Collins as Sarah, Christine Evangelista as Sherry, and Austin Amelio as Dwight.

According to AMC: "The eighth and final season of Fear the Walking Dead kicks off with the first six episodes following Morgan and Madison's plans to rescue Mo from PADRE, and seven years later — Morgan, Madison and the rest of the people they brought to the island are living under PADRE's cynical rule. With our characters demoralized and dejected, the task of reigniting everyone's belief in a better world is the person Morgan and Madison set out to rescue in the first place — a now eight-year-old Mo."

Fear the Walking Dead: The Final Season – Part 1 premieres Sunday, May 14th, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on AMC and AMC+. The six-episode Part 2 premieres later in 2023. Stay tuned to ComicBook/TWD and follow @NewsOfTheDead for more TWD Universe coverage.