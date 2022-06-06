Fear the Walking Dead Answers How Madison Is Alive

✖

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Sunday's "Gone" episode of Fear the Walking Dead. Madison Clark is still breathing. The mother of Nick (Frank Dillane) and Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey) sacrificed herself to save her kids and their friends, leading a walker horde inside a baseball stadium before burning it down in Fear's Season 4 midseason finale. Titled "No One's Gone" after her last words, Madison's message to her children was a hopeful one: "I was afraid to lose this place because I thought you needed it to stay who you are right now, but you know it. No one's gone until they're gone."

In Sunday's "Gone" season finale, Morgan Jones (Lennie James) learns Madison (Kim Dickens) is alive, but Nick and Alicia's mother is gone. No longer the woman who inspired her kids in death, flashbacks reveal how Madison survived — and why she never went looking for her children.

A wheezing and weak Madison shuffles into a darkened interrogation room, where a distorted voice over intercom asks if she's "willing to do what needs to be done, to get the thing we know you want." That means collecting children — called "eggs" — and dropping them off for pickup at the "birdhouse," a dock on the Louisana coastline.

When Madison steals Morgan's daughter, Baby Mo (Avaya White), she tells him she's "rescuing" — not stealing — children from "parents who think they can give their kids what they need." In the past, Madison inhales from a portable oxygen tank and agrees to the voice's offer.

"The only reason you're still breathing is because of us. What's your name?" the voice asks. "Madison," she answers. "Not anymore," the intercom voice responds. "We will tell you who you're going to be from now on."

In the present, Morgan learns who Madison is now: a collector for P.A.D.R.E., the rumored safe place Alicia and the Texas survivors spent the season searching for to escape the fallout of nuclear destruction. Classified documents discovered in a bunker revealed P.A.D.R.E. to be a government contingency plan titled "P.A.D.R.E.: Rebuilding Our Country's Future," but its location died with U.S. Senator Elias Vazquez (Jared Gibson).

P.A.D.R.E. is "the best shot our kids have for a future," Madison tells Morgan. "What they're building is different." At P.A.D.R.E., there are no attachments or connections, and unlike Morgan, Madison doesn't want to find her children.

In the past, "You've rescued more children than any other collector. We'll help you find yours now," the intercom voice says. "No," Madison tells her rescuers. "I don't want to find them."

When Morgan reveals Madison's children are gone, he says Alicia could still be out there. Even if Alicia is alive, Madison confesses, "I don't want to find her."

"I was willing to die at the stadium so my kids could see what I was building was worth fighting for," Madison tells Morgan. "But if they knew what I was doing to find them... P.A.D.R.E. played me from the start. Made me do things I didn't want to, so when I could finally get them back, I'd say no."

Asked why she's still taking kids away from their parents for P.A.D.R.E., Madison reveals why: she's still protecting her kids. If she walked away from P.A.D.R.E., "They'd find Nick and Alicia and make them do what I wouldn't anymore. But I don't have to worry about that now."

Madison agrees to help Morgan get Mo back from P.A.D.R.E., telling him, "I'm gone, but you're not." Because the only way to get to P.A.D.R.E. is to bring them another child, Morgan poses as a collector with information about children and a pregnant woman at sea on rafts. Aboard a dinghy, P.A.D.R.E. guards transport Madison and Morgan towards a large ship.

"Where the hell are we going? Where is P.A.D.R.E.?" a blindfolded Morgan asks. "Been meaning to tell you," Madison answers. "I don't know."

Madison and Morgan will return in Season 8 of Fear the Walking Dead.

Follow @CameronBonomolo on Twitter & @NewsOfTheDead for TWD Universe coverage all season long.