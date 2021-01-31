Fear the Walking Dead’s Colman Domingo: Victor Strand “Gives Zero F****” in Season 6B

Colman Domingo teases Victor Strand “gives zero f***s” about anything but survival when he returns in the second half of Fear the Walking Dead Season 6. Last we saw him in the midseason finale, “Damage From the Inside,” the newly-appointed Ranger Strand pledged his loyalties to Virginia (Colby Minifie), who has what Morgan Jones (Lennie James) most hopes to save: a pregnant Grace (Karen David). As Morgan grows more brazen in his mission to free members of his group still under Virginia’s control, forcing everyone to take sides, new alliances will form, relationships will break down, and loyalties will forever change when Fear continues.

“You thought Strand in 6A was something….just you wait til April 11th. Strand gives zero 🤫🤫🤫🤫🤫It’s all about survival,” Domingo tweeted alongside a clip from the front half of the season, where Strand deceives inmate Sanjay (Satya Nikhil Polisetti) before using him as bait.

Strand commits the cold-blooded kill in episode 602, “Welcome to the Club,” where he’s promoted from custodian to leader of Virginia’s army. The episode ends with Strand distancing himself from close friend Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey), sending her to a remote outpost with Charlie (Alexa Nisenson).

“You make me remember the person that I am, and to do all the things that I need to do now — for you, for me, for all of us — I have to forget that person,” Strand tells Alicia at Lawton. “And I can’t do it with you by my side.”

With his moral compass out of sight and out of mind, Strand continues his mission to cause damage from the inside:

“Strand has evolved in the last few seasons. I think Alicia has a version of Strand in her mind: she knows his heart, she know he cares for her, and he’s someone she could depend on. He’s pushing her away because he has to do some things that she may not like, things that may challenge her understanding of him,” Domingo explained. “Strand wants Alicia to remember that version of him, because that’s important. He can’t have her present because it’s going to challenge the things that he needs to do. He has to make some really tough decisions in order to survive. He’s doesn’t want to soil her vision of him, so she has to go away so he can become the man he needs to be in order to save them all.”

Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 returns with new episodes Sunday, April 11, on AMC.