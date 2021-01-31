Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Returns in April With “Shocks and Heartbreaks”

✖

Fear the Walking Dead continues with "shocks, scares, heartbreaks" when Season 6 returns on April 11, teases executive producer Scott Gimple. In the nine-episode second half of the Walking Dead spin-off's sixth season, Morgan Jones (Lennie James) must reassemble his group of zombie apocalypse survivors separated by Virginia (Colby Minifie). When we last saw them, Morgan regrouped with Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) and Charlie (Alexa Nisenson), and Ranger Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) saddled up as Virginia's right-hand man. Elsewhere, a now-missing John Dorie (Garret Dillahunt) fled life under Virginia's rule — hitting the road without new wife June (Jenna Elfman).

"The story continues at full intensity with shocks, scares, heartbreaks, and revelations," the Walking Dead chief content officer tweeted alongside Season 6B key art showing life blooming from death.

April 11, 2021. The story continues at full intensity with shocks, scares, heartbreaks, and revelations. pic.twitter.com/lPqZjqLoWb — Scott M. Gimple (@ScottMGimple) January 27, 2021

"I'm just gonna say 608 is a huge episode, just the ramifications of it, the emotion of it, the intensity of it. I know why we didn't get it done. It was because of [coronavirus delays]," Gimple told ComicBook.com during a wide-ranging interview in November. "But I just saw the totally finished cut, everything we could get together, and I can't wait for people to see it. It's a really, really good episode. And there's a couple sequences in there that I still think about, that I knew what they were on the page. We had talked about them. But to see [them realized], how they came out was just [huge]."

The now-midseason premiere, "The Door," was to end Fear's Season 6A in November before coronavirus-caused production delays postponed the episode until 2021. The half-season ended early with "Damage From the Inside," which leaves off with Virginia revealing the ace up her sleeve: a pregnant Grace (Karen David) as her prisoner.

As our heroes pick sides in the war between Morgan and Virginia, the season's real villain emerges to reveal the meaning behind "the end is the beginning" — the cryptic slogan appearing throughout the season.

"I'll say that this group, who has been lurking in the shadows, is definitely going to make themselves known," showrunner Andrew Chambliss told ComicBook.com about the upcoming half-season. "It is going to come at probably one of the worst moments for our entire group, but in terms of who the story is going to lie with, I think we want to let the audience watch as it unfolds."

Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 returns with new episodes on Sunday, April 11, on AMC. Follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter for all things TWD.