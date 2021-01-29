Fear the Walking Dead Season 6B Adds Three New Cast Members

✖

Three new cast members join Fear the Walking Dead when it returns with the second half of Season 6 in April, AMC Networks has announced. The nine-episode Season 6B, which continues Morgan's (Lennie James) mission to free the members of his group still behind Virginia's (Colby Minifie) walls, reveals the meaning behind "The End is the Beginning" when the season's real villain promises new life out of death. Along with John Glover (Smallville, The Good Wife, Evil) — the doomsayer who menaces Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey) in the half-season's trailer — two more as-yet-revealed characters join the Walking Dead Universe in Season 6B:

Joining Glover in undisclosed roles are Fear newcomers Nick Stahl (Carnivàle, Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines, Sin City) and Keith Carradine (Madam Secretary, Fargo, Deadwood). They join a cast that includes Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia, Garret Dillahunt, Maggie Grace, Mo Collins, Alexa Nisenson, Colby Hollman, Jenna Elfman, Rubén Blades, and recent Fear additions Austin Amelio, Christine Evangelista, and Zoe Colletti.

(Left to Right: Glover, Stahl, Carradine)

Actress and comedian Aisha Tyler (CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Ghost Whisperer, Criminal Minds), who has appeared as a guest on multiple episodes of Talking Dead, also makes her Walking Dead debut this season as the director of episode 613.

"I'm just gonna say 608 is a huge episode, just the ramifications of it, the emotion of it, the intensity of it," Fear executive producer and Walking Dead chief content officer Scott Gimple told ComicBook.com about the Season 6B return premiering on April 11. "I know why we didn't get it done. It was because of [COVID-19 delays]. But I just saw the totally finished cut, everything we could get together, and I can't wait for people to see it. It's a really, really good episode."

In the second half of Fear the Walking Dead Season 6, "As Morgan's bid to free the remaining members of the group becomes bolder, Virginia grows increasingly desperate to find her sister and protect the settlements from forces working inside and outside her walls. The second half of Season Six reveals the impact of what living under Virginia's control has done to each person in this group, who once saw themselves as a family. New alliances will be formed, relationships will be destroyed, and loyalties forever changed. When everyone is forced to take sides, they discover the meaning of, 'The End is the Beginning.'"

Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 returns with new episodes on Sunday, April 11, on AMC.