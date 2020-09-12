Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Teaser Reveals First Look at New Character

The latest teaser for Fear the Walking Dead reveals a first look at Dakota (Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark star Zoe Colletti), one of several new characters joining the Walking Dead Universe in the spinoff's anthology-style sixth season. Dakota brings out a "whole new side" of big sister Virginia (Colby Minifie), Fear's leading villain who ordered the separation of Morgan's (Lennie James) group of meddling survivors. Now that Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey), Daniel (Rubén Blades), June (Jenna Elfman), and the deputized Victor (Colman Domingo) and John Dorie (Garret Dillahunt) serve Virginia and her Pioneers — will Dakota act as friend or foe?

"There aren't enough of them to stop us," Dakota says in a brief clip published by AMC, below. "Now's the time to do something."

Is Dakota ready for what lies ahead? Don’t miss the return of #FearTWD on October 11th. pic.twitter.com/1OxgeMpDRM — FearTWD (@FearTWD) September 12, 2020

"There are a number of new characters [this season]. And with each new character we have on the show, they open up whole new worlds, and there's some huge developments that come out of new characters and really, huge new worlds that we see," Scott Gimple, TWD chief content officer and Fear executive producer, said when teasing Colletti's role over the summer. "One of the characters, though, is somebody that opens up a whole new side to Virginia, and that's her little sister."

The addition of Dakota "dimensionalizes Virginia and we see a vulnerability, and we see a relationship that shows us an entirely different side of the character, a whole different side of her characterization," Gimple continued. "Ms. Colletti is a brilliant actor, and seeing her with Colby is really, really good stuff. It's scary and fun."

In the "dark" sixth season following the separated group across Pioneer-controlled settlements throughout the west, there is "some messed up stuff going on," returning Fear star Elfman previously told Talk Dead to Me. "It affects each person in a way that taps into their vulnerability, and they change. People will be changing this season."

Because the new season is more anthological, Elfman added, "You really get to dig into how all of these splits, and the influence of what Virginia has set up, how it is affecting each of these characters in a very intimate way."

Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 premieres Sunday, October 11 on AMC.