Fear the Walking Dead Divides the Group in Season 6 Photos

Fear the Walking Dead's group of torn apart zombie apocalypse survivors are mostly on their own in new photos from the anthology-style sixth season, which begins by revealing what becomes of a red-eyed and half-dead Morgan Jones (Lennie James). The fifth season of The Walking Dead spinoff ended with the group — including Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey), Victor (Colman Domingo), Dwight (Austin Amelio), Luciana (Danay Garcia), Althea (Maggie Grace), Charlie (Alexa Nisenson), and newlyweds John (Garret Dillahunt) and June (Jenna Elfman) — split up by Virginia (Colby Minifie), who has dispersed the heroes across multiple Pioneer settlements.

"Structurally, the show is going to change quite a bit," executive producer and Walking Dead chief content officer Scott Gimple previously told Entertainment Weekly of the new season. "There's going to be a great deal more focus within the stories, a little less vignette-y in telling 16 little movies."

The anthological approach of telling more self-contained episodes helps separate Fear from The Walking Dead and new series The Walking Dead: World Beyond, Gimple said, adding, "It still is a serialized story, but it's told through these very focused perspectives."

New photos from the season continue below. Fear the Walking Dead returns with new episodes Sunday, October 11, on AMC, followed by premiere episodes of World Beyond.