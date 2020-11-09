Fear the Walking Dead Favorites Return in Explosive Episode 606 Photos

Fan-favorite characters return for the first time this season in Sunday's Fear the Walking Dead episode 606, "Bury Her Next to Jasper's Leg," where Luciana (Danay Garcia) and Sarah (Mo Collins) settle into life under Virginia (Colby Minifie). Also back in action this episode: newlyweds June (Jenna Elfman) and John Dorie (Garret Dillahunt), who only recently reunited in the final minutes of "The Key," after Ranger John helped Virginia "solve" some ugly mustard inside the settlement of Lawton, Oklahoma.

In "Bury Her Next to Jasper's Leg," an explosion at the Tank Town quarry puts June and Virginia on a collision course as the Pioneer leader contends with the growing threat facing her settlements. "Jasper's Leg" is the penultimate episode of the half-season, which now airs an early midseason finale with episode 607, "Damage From the Inside," on November 22.

"June's abilities are very valuable [to Virginia], but being separated from John is unnerving, to say the least. But I think she has faith that he can take care of himself and stuff," Elfman told ComicBook.com about June's months-long separation from her husband. "So I think June's just keeping her nose to the ground this moment and paying attention. And June gets to go around and help people. So I think she's watching and paying attention and taking notes and staying connected to the thing that keeps her sane."

That thing keeping June sane under Virginia's rule — her skills as an ICU nurse — makes her a key asset to the Pioneer leader, who views valuable people as the key to a future.

"So that gives [June] this odd strength, in such a vulnerable situation," Elfman said. "But of course, there is a story to come which will, you know, throw that off its hinges."

First look photos from the new episode continue below: