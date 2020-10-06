Fear The Walking Dead: Jenna Elfman Teases June's Season 6 Story

✖

Jenna Elfman joined Fear the Walking Dead as June Dorie in the show's fourth season. The veteran TV actress became a part of an ensemble cast, portraying a character who had preferred to live in isolation after suffering tragedies with a group previously. Going forward, the show will see the group split into isolation once again, some in pairs or small groups, others wholly on their own as the writers took a new approach to storytelling for Season 6. Ahead of the show's Season 6 premiere on Sunday night, Elfman talked with Comicbook.com about June's ability to adapt to this uncharted territory under Virginia's rule.

"Well, I think it's not jus, isolation again, she's got all these experiences of love and redemption and all of, you know, under her belt and in her heart, that she is now been separated from," Elfman explained. Her June Dorie character not only welcomed in the survivors around her but also got married to Garret Dillahunt's John Dorie. "And I think she knows, I think she's come to realize that her talisman is helping other people, that's her purpose," Elfman says. "It's always been her purpose before the apocalypse. And that's what keeps her sane, is if she can help somebody, she knows she's okay. And, and that ability is valuable to Virginia."

While June certainly has a valuable skill set in a world where doctors and nurses are hard to come by, her state of mind might be in question as she is separated from her love.

"June's abilities are very valuable, but being separated from John is, unnerving to say the least, but I think she has faith that he can take care of himself and stuff," she says. "So I think June's just keeping her nose to the ground this moment and, paying attention. And, June gets to go around and help people. So I think she's watching and paying attention and taking notes and, doing, That's the lucky thing is she gets to stay connected to the thing that keeps her sane. And the thing that keeps her sane in Virginia's community is valuable to Virginia. So that gives her this odd strength, in such a vulnerable situation. But of course, there is story to come, which will, you know throw that off its hinges."

The Walking Dead: World Beyond airs Sundays at 10pm ET, following new episodes of Fear the Walking Dead at 9pm ET. The Walking Dead will return for 6 more episodes in Season 10 in the spring. The 11th and final season of The Walking Dead will begin airing in the Fall of 2021.