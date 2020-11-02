The Walking Dead Holiday Special Announced by AMC

AMC's annual Best Christmas Ever will include the first-ever The Walking Dead Holiday Special, a virtual get-together featuring fan-favorite cast members and Talking Dead host Chris Hardwick. Announced exclusively for streaming on AMC+ — the network's new premium on-demand streaming bundle offering early access and ad-free viewing — the festive event is one of several holiday specials to air throughout December. Select episodes of Hardwick's popular after-show Talking Dead, currently recorded virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, already air exclusively on AMC+ on Sundays following new episodes of Fear the Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: World Beyond.

The Walking Dead Holiday Special will stream Sunday, December 13, on AMC+, one week after the first season finale of World Beyond. Appearing cast members are TBA, but guests will include actors from The Walking Dead, Fear, and World Beyond.

The inaugural Walking Dead Holiday Special is the latest virtual gathering of Walking Dead stars following this summer's Walking Dead Family Hangout and The Walking Dead Universe Preview Special, which launched the 11-week streak of all-new TWD content airing through December 6 on AMC.

AMC's Best Christmas Ever 2020 programming event boasts 835 hours of holiday classics and family favorites airing all day every day through December 25, according to a press release. In addition to the Walking Dead Holiday Special, AMC+ subscribers can tune into the streaming debut of IFC’s Joe’s Pub Presents: A Holiday Special with host Tony Hale; Shudder’s "Unhappy Holidays" collection of holiday horrors; and a special Christmas Day episode of BBC America's The Graham Norton Show.

A complete AMC programming lineup continues below, with * denoting entertainment availability on AMC+: