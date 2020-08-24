Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Teaser Reveals a Spoiler

A bearded and red-eyed Morgan Jones (Lennie James) is alive but on the run in the newest teaser for Fear the Walking Dead's sixth season, where Virginia (Colby Minifie) sics a ruthless bounty hunter (Demetrius Grosse) on the embattled survivor. Virginia tried and failed to kill Morgan when she shot him point-blank in the fifth season finale, "End of the Line," ultimately leaving a wounded Morgan to be torn apart by encroaching walkers. Morgan has somehow survived and returns an undetermined amount of time later with a warning for Althea (Maggie Grace), telling her: "You don't want to get mixed up in this."

In a moody teaser tweeted by Fear star Danay García, who plays Luciana, Morgan's group of zombie apocalypse survivors are separated and dispersed across different settlements controlled by Virginia's Pioneers. This new look at the anthology-style sixth season comes after freshly released key art, depicting Morgan with a grown-out beard and bloodshot eyes, ominously warned: "The past is dead."

Stay tune my friends @FearTWD returns October 11th on @AMC_TV pic.twitter.com/Mo3Vg2ynVM — danaygarcia (@danaygarcia1) August 24, 2020

"Last season left Morgan in a very perilous situation. We cannot wait for you to discover what happens next to him and the rest of the group in our new season this fall," James said in a statement attached to the Morgan-focused teaser poster. "A truly transformative season that will see all of the gang challenged in ways they haven't ever been before."

Jenna Elfman, who plays the newly married June, recently told the Talk Dead to Me podcast the characters will be changed by the "messed up stuff going on" under Virginia's rule.

"It affects each person in a way that taps into their vulnerability, and they change," Elfman said. "People will be changing this season."

Season six of Fear the Walking Dead explores what has become of the unlikely family once united by a mission to help those in need. After being torn apart by Virginia (Colby Minifie) and her Pioneers, the group is now dispersed across her far-reaching settlements. Morgan's (Lennie James) last message at the end of season five implored the group to "Just Live" and this season we'll see what that means to each of them. Some will find the stability and opportunity within Virginia's communities to be intriguing, some will sink into darkness, while others will fight back against what has been forced upon them. Life behind Virginia's walls will test each and every one of them in different ways, forcing them to define who they are in this new world.

Fear the Walking Dead returns with its sixth season premiere Sunday, October 11 on AMC.

