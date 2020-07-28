Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Reveals Mysterious Headhunter Pursuing Morgan

✖

A mysterious headhunter is after Morgan Jones (Lennie James), dead or alive, in the coming sixth season of Fear the Walking Dead. The show's Comic-Con trailer reveals a bounty set by Pioneer leader Virginia (Colby Minifie), who ambushed a lone Morgan and left him for dead inside a zombie-swarmed Humbug's Gulch at the close of last year's fifth season finale, "End of the Line." Virginia was forced to abandon the kill — she left her prey to be torn apart by walkers who didn't consume Morgan's body, according to a single glimpse of a red-eyed Morgan — and now she's hired a professional to answer a burning question from Season 6: Is Mr. Jones alive or dead?

Morgan's pursuer is revealed as Fear series newcomer Demetrius Grosse (The Rookie, Westworld), whose character wields what appears to be a hay hook. The headhunter uses his weapon to swiftly decapitate a man before storing his trophy — the man's zombified head — in a picnic basket labeled "Walter," placing next to it another picnic basket marked "Morgan Jones."

"He is very much a cynic and a pragmatist; you know, he lives on his own out in the middle of the woods," Grosse said about his mysterious character in a January interview with Inside the Black Actors Studio. "It was an interesting world to be in and I got to play in a different space that I'm used to. I had a chance to work with some amazing actors and producers."

James teased the headhunter in an interview with TV Insider during virtual Comic-Con weekend, saying the cowboy-looking stranger means "there's a whole lot of trouble coming for Morgan."

"There is a very cool character who they're introducing who is coming after what is left of Morgan," James teased, "and we'll have to wait and see if there's much left after those two particular people come into contact with each other ... if indeed they do."

The show's latest adversary belongs to what James' co-star Karen David has described as a "very dark" sixth season that finds Morgan's group of survivors — among them Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey), Strand (Colman Domingo), and Dwight (Austin Amelio) — dispersed across Virginia's far-reaching settlements.

"There's going to be too much fear for you to handle," James said while participating in the online Walking Dead Family Hangout. "It gets dark this season. When you consider this universe, for me to say, 'We're going dark,' it must be something pretty serious."

"We're pretty much going there," James added. "No one is going to be the same at the end of this season."

Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 premieres this October on AMC.

