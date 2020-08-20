Fear The Walking Dead Season 6 Key Art Revealed

✖

Ahead of the show's return in October, AMC has debuted the first official piece of key art for Fear the Walking Dead season 6. The first look comes to us via Undead Walking, and features none other than Lennie James' Morgan Jones, seemingly recovered from his season five finale gunshot wound, though not looking all that great. The new season will jump ahead in time though, so Morgan's new facial hair will be easily explained. Walking Dead chief content officer Scott Gimple previously teased that there might be multiple jumps for the series, revealing the news during Fear's sixth season presentation at this year's virtual Comic-Con.

New key art from #FearTWD season 6 is INSANE pic.twitter.com/nX6zZrqgTH — Sarabeth Pollock (@SarabethPollock) August 19, 2020

"We're going to see a lot of time pass," Gimple previously told EW. "There is a lot of time that can pass, yeah." Gimple went on to tease that the series will be "playing around" with time in its new season. When asked if this would lead toward Fear becoming closer in sync with the other two Walking Dead shows, Gimple answered, "Yeah, who knows? I would love to get to be like Crisis on Infinite Earths. That would be super cool, but that’s way down the line."

Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 premieres Sunday, October 11 on AMC. When the series returns it will be one part of a major push for the entire The Walking Dead franchise. The long awaited The Walking Dead season 10 finale will premiere on October 4, 2020 with the series premiere of The Walking Dead: World Beyond set to follow and a special Talking Dead to round out the night.

The season six description reads as follows: "Season six of Fear the Walking Dead explores what has become of the unlikely family once united by a mission to help those in need. After being torn apart by Virginia (Colby Minifie) and her Pioneers, the group is now dispersed across her far-reaching settlements. Morgan's (Lennie James) last message at the end of season five implored the group to "Just Live" and this season we'll see what that means to each of them. Some will find the stability and opportunity within Virginia's communities to be intriguing, some will sink into darkness, while others will fight back against what has been forced upon them. Life behind Virginia's walls will test each and every one of them in different ways, forcing them to define who they are in this new world."

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.