Fear the Walking Dead Showrunner Explains Why a Third Walking Dead Character Will Crossover in Season 6

Worlds collide a third time when Sherry (Christine Evangelista) follows Morgan Jones (Lennie James) and former Savior Dwight (Austin Amelio) as the third character to crossover from The Walking Dead to spinoff Fear the Walking Dead. Dwight's estranged wife has been missing since a seventh season episode of Walking Dead, where Sherry freed a captive Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) before fleeing the Sanctuary and her life as one of Negan's (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) "wives." A cross-country search for Sherry brought Dwight to Texas and into contact with the group of survivors led by Morgan, who was first to leave Virginia in the wake of the Survivors-Saviors war.

"We did release a photo of the two of them together, so I won't play too coy. We will see Dwight and Sherry this season," showrunner Ian Goldberg said during Fear's sixth season panel at virtual Comic-Con. "I don't want to say too much else about it, but I think the thing that was really exciting to me and Andrew [Chambliss, showrunner] is we're huge fans of the character of Dwight. He's a very different man by the end of Season 5 on Fear than he was on The Walking Dead."

Dwight's quest for redemption aligned with the mission upheld by Morgan's group — Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey), Strand (Colman Domingo), Althea (Maggie Grace), June (Jenna Elfman), and John Dorie (Garret Dillahunt) among them — who united to help those in need until the convoy was forcibly separated by Virginia (Colby Minifie) and the Pioneers.

"This is someone who was at one point Negan's top lieutenant, and by the end of [Fear] Season 5, he was in a place of incredibly renewed hope and sort of found this new family," Goldberg said. "Despite the fact that he hadn't yet found Sherry, he was not defeated. And there was just a whole new light to him that had come through."

The year-long search for his "Honey" comes to an end in Fear Season 6, but Dwight's reunion with Sherry may not be what he imagined. For the showrunners, who have led Fear since Morgan took over as series lead in the semi-rebooted fourth season, continuing Dwight and Sherry's journey on the spinoff meant revealing a new dynamic from their time together on The Walking Dead:

"What's interesting to us, if that reunion were to happen, he's a different person now, and who knows if maybe Sherry's a different person. So the reunion might not be exactly what they think it is," Goldberg teased. "It doesn't mean it can't be a great thing, but they're both different people, and that's a really interesting thing to explore."

When revealing first details about Sherry's return to the Walking Dead Universe, Evangelista described the ex-Savior as a "completely different character" since we last saw her in a 2016 episode of The Walking Dead.

Sherry has become "hardened," Evangelista said, noting both Dwight and Sherry have evolved into "two very different people."

Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 premieres Sunday, October 11 on AMC.

