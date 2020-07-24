Fear the Walking Dead Showrunners Tease Morgan’s Fate in Season 6

✖

Is Morgan Jones alive or dead? Fear the Walking Dead's newest sixth season trailer premiered during the show's virtual Comic-Con@Home panel presents that same question through a mysterious bounty hunter hired by Pioneer leader Virginia (Colby Minifie), who shot Morgan and left him for dead in the Walking Dead spinoff's fifth season finale. "Is Mr. Jones dead or alive?" When Virginia admits she doesn't know — she last saw Morgan wounded but alive, and about to be consumed by walkers — the hunter tells her: "You will soon."

Audiences will have to wait until Fear returns with new episodes in October to find out whether this bounty hunter will bring Morgan in dead or alive (or undead). The only hint he's still among the living: a quick shot of a red-eyed Morgan bleeding out from a bullet wound.

"I think define 'okay,'" showrunner Andrew Chambliss said when panel moderator and Talking Dead host Chris Hardwick asked if Morgan would be "okay" in the coming season. Added showrunner Ian Goldberg, "'Okay' can mean a lot of different things... physically, spiritually..."

The Walking Dead Universe chief content officer and Fear executive producer Scott Gimple noted Morgan needs "a couple of pints [of blood], at least," leaving questions behind Morgan's death or survival to be answered later this year.

"Yes, that was definitely Morgan with the red eyes, and it's not allergies," Chambliss confirmed. "There is something going on there."

James, also present for the online-only panel, opted to withhold comment.

The showrunners previously noted Morgan was "bleeding quite a bit" from his wound, telling Insider Morgan took a bullet to the shoulder — not his heart.

"He also had walkers encroaching on him," Goldberg said of a pack of seven walkers seen approaching Morgan before the fifth season finale cut to black. "So you know, whether it's in the shoulder or the heart, it's a bad gunshot wound and it's not going to be one that he could easily survive."

In what might have been Morgan's last living moments, with what might have been his last words, Morgan radioed a call to his band of do-gooders — Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey), Strand (Colman Domingo), Dwight (Austin Amelio), and the other survivors separated by the Pioneers — urging them to "just live," whether or not he makes it through the night.

"I think all we'll say is that Morgan's final message to everyone was telling them to just live and he meant that on, I think a more metaphorical level telling them to try to live their lives because there actually was some validity to what they were doing," Chambliss said in September. "But for Morgan, the question is whether or not he's going to be able to take his own advice and literally live 30 seconds past when the camera cuts in that final shot. And that's just something people are going to have to wait and see."

Fear the Walking Dead returns to AMC with its sixth season this October. For all things TWD, follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter.

