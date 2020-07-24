Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Premiere Date Announced at Comic-Con 2020

Fear the Walking Dead returns to AMC with its sixth season premiere in October, this time with the group of zombie apocalypse survivors led by Morgan Jones (Lennie James) splintered by enemy forces. The fifth season of the Walking Dead spinoff saw the group rescue and recruit other survivors in their mission to make what's left of the world a better place, but the heroes — among them Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey), Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) and Walking Dead transplant Dwight (Austin Amelio) — were wrangled up and separated by Pioneer leader Virginia (Colby Minifie) before she shot Morgan and left him for dead.

Episodes from the new season of Fear the Walking Dead will begin airing October 11 at 9pm ET on AMC, the network revealed Friday during this year's virtual Comic-Con@Home.

The remainder of the season is currently unfinished as the network was forced to halt filming in mid-March, also delaying the shooting start on The Walking Dead Season 11 due to the coronavirus pandemic. What was hoped to be a short pause in production has since turned into a months-long break.

When Fear returns, the split up survivors — including Daniel (Rubén Blades), John Dorie (Garret Dillahunt), June (Jenna Elfman), Luciana (Danay García), Althea (Maggie Grace), Charlie (Alexa Nisenson) and Grace (Karen David) — will be forced to adjust to life in various settlements under Pioneer rule.

And Dwight, who was exiled from Virginia before heading west on a one-man mission to locate missing wife Sherry (Christine Evangelista), will find what he's been searching for just as new enemies emerge.

The Walking Dead Universe chief content officer and Fear executive producer Scott Gimple previously revealed the spinoff, again under returning Season 4 and Season 5 showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg, changes "quite a bit" in the sixth season now that the group has mostly gone their separate ways.

"There's going to be a great deal more focus within the stories, a little less vignette-y in telling 16 little movies," Gimple told Entertainment Weekly earlier this year. "The guys are out of the gate wonderfully with the first two episodes, and it is a differentiating thing. It's something that separates that show from the other two shows, telling these 16 little movies, being a bit more anthological."

"It still is a serialized story," Gimple added, "but it's told through these very focused perspectives."

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.