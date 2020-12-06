Fear the Walking Dead Stars React to Season 7 at AMC

Fear the Walking Dead is returning for a season 7 on AMC. Days after Fear executive producer Scott Gimple confirmed work is underway on the next season of The Walking Dead spinoff, AMC Networks officially announced Fear season 7 with a western-styled teaser themed to the number seven. "The past is dead," the teaser warns over aesthetic shots from Fear's Texas setting, "but the future is bright." The renewal comes weeks after Fear the Walking Dead returned in October with the first half of its anthology-styled season 6, which is enjoying the show's best-ever reception from audiences and critics ahead of the season's second half in spring 2021.

In November, returning Fear showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg told ComicBook.com that they haven't participated in "any specific conversations about when the show would end" as The Walking Dead winds down with its eleventh and final season to air across 2021 and 2022.

"We have our own ideas about how we think the show should conclude," Chambliss told us, "but for right now, we're just going to keep telling the stories and do it for as long as AMC says to keep doing it."

Series stars Danay Garcia (Luciana), Jenna Elfman (June), Mo Collins (Sarah), and Karen David (Grace) are among the cast members thanking Fear fans for supporting six seasons of the Walking Dead spinoff: