Fear the Walking Dead Season Finale Sneak Peek: A Familiar Voice Makes Contact

A memory loss-stricken Daniel Salazar (Rubén Blades) recognizes a voice he can't place in a sneak peek from Fear the Walking Dead's Season 6 finale. Spoilers for Sunday's Season 6 Episode 15, "USS Pennsylvania." After Morgan Jones (Lennie James) and Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) failed to prevent Teddy (John Glover) and former submarine weapons officer Riley (Nick Stahl) from firing off a missile carrying ten warheads that will soon explode over Texas, the group scrambles to find safety. They won't find it aboard the USS Pennsylvania or in the basement of a nearby naval base, but Daniel says a voice he knows was broadcasting coordinates to someplace safe just before cutting out. The only problem: he can't remember who the voice belongs to.

Rollie (Cory Hart) shows up with a beaten and bruised Riley, who has seemingly given up the location of the bunker where Teddy stashed Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey): an "old hotel about 15 miles east." A suspicious Daniel tells the group about the voice he heard, but Rollie thinks the "old-timer" is confused after what happened at the dam community in "Handle With Care."

"We don't have time for this," says Luciana (Danay Garcia). "Daniel, you're sure you heard what you're telling us?"

He can't be sure: he wrongfully accused Strand of sabotaging the dam and accidentally endangered Charlie (Alexa Nisenson) and a then-pregnant Grace (Karen David) just before June Dorie (Jenna Elfman) diagnosed him with memory loss and dissociative thinking caused by psychological damage.

Amid speculation that Daniel's old friend Madison Clark (Kim Dickens) is still alive and will return to Fear, the voice could belong to the currently unaccounted for Althea (Maggie Grace). We last saw Al in Season 6 Episode 11, "The Holding," when she parted ways with Dwight (Austin Amelio) before setting off in search of helicopter-flying Civic Republic Military soldier Isabelle (Sydney Lemmon) to warn about Teddy's plot to destroy the world.

Fear the Walking Dead airs its Season 6 finale, "The Beginning," on Sunday, June 13, at 9/8c on AMC.