Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Finale Trailer: "The Beginning" Is the End

The end is the beginning, the beginning is the end — and Fear the Walking Dead is bracing for an explosive ending to Season 6. Spoilers for Sunday's Season 6 Episode 15, "USS Pennsylvania." Despite hurriedly fighting their way through a walker-filled beached submarine and nearly dying several times over, Morgan (Lennie James) and Strand (Colman Domingo) failed to reach the weapons room in time to stop serial killer Teddy (John Glover) and Riley (Nick Stahl) from firing off a missile that will inevitably unleash ten warheads over Texas. "Don't look at this as an ending," Teddy tells Morgan aboard the USS Pennsylvania. "The world is gonna be a better place. You just won't get to see it yourself."

In the Season 6 finale, "Everyone desperately scrambles to live out the coming destruction on their own terms," reads the synopsis for "The Beginning." The episode title also applies to Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey), who Teddy called a "beginning" when he locked her away in a cold war-era bunker beneath the Tramlin Hotel resort to rebuild the new world.

"The season finale is another one of the episodes that I think this season we've earned the right to tell the story in the way that we tell the story in Season 6, because of the brave way we've decided to tell stories in our episodes this season," James told ComicBook about "The Beginning." "I think it's an episode that all happens on a held breath, and it's smart, it's brave, it's challenging. It's emotionally engaging. I think it's exciting. I think it's revealing, and I think it's a really good finale for this particular season."

Showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg previously teased the season finale would have "far-reaching changes" for the characters and the world of The Walking Dead, saying earlier in Season 6 that what's to come will make for a dramatically different Season 7.

"The end of this season is going to have far-reaching changes, both for the characters, for the world they inhabit, and it really is going to change what this show is going forward into Season 7," Chambliss said during WonderCon 2021, adding the showrunners are "very excited about it."

Season 7 of Fear the Walking Dead is now in production at AMC Networks. Fear airs its Season 6 finale, "The Beginning," on Sunday, June 13, at 9/8c on AMC.

