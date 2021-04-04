Here’s Why Fear the Walking Dead Fans Think the Show Spoiled the Midseason Premiere

Here's why some fans think Fear the Walking Dead might have spoiled its Season 6B return. Last week, network AMC announced Fear would be returning early for AMC+ subscribers when its midseason premiere, "The Door," releases exclusively on the platform on April 4 — one week before the episode's Sunday television premiere on April 11. Walking Dead chief content officer Scott Gimple, an executive producer of the spin-off, previously teased the midseason premiere is a "huge episode" that kicks off a nine-episode Season 6B with "shocks, scares, heartbreaks, and revelations." But did a tweet ruin the episode in advance?

Ahead of the episode's early release on AMC+, Fear's official account tweeted recommended terms that Twitter users can mute for a "spoiler-free episode." The #FearTWDSpoiler recommendations include "Madison Clark," her actress Kim Dickens, and Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln), who made a cameo appearance in the Season 4 premiere when Morgan Jones (Lennie James) crossed over from The Walking Dead.

Here's the full list of #FearTWDSpoiler terms:

In ComicBook.com's four-star and spoiler-free review of the Season 6B premiere and the following episode, we write: "Fear the Walking Dead continues its dramatic 180 in quality with two more compelling and energizing episodes that are among the best ever produced by the Walking Dead spin-off. Point blank: this is the best Fear in years."

