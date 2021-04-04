Here’s Why Fear the Walking Dead Fans Think the Show Spoiled the Midseason Premiere
Here's why some fans think Fear the Walking Dead might have spoiled its Season 6B return. Last week, network AMC announced Fear would be returning early for AMC+ subscribers when its midseason premiere, "The Door," releases exclusively on the platform on April 4 — one week before the episode's Sunday television premiere on April 11. Walking Dead chief content officer Scott Gimple, an executive producer of the spin-off, previously teased the midseason premiere is a "huge episode" that kicks off a nine-episode Season 6B with "shocks, scares, heartbreaks, and revelations." But did a tweet ruin the episode in advance?
Ahead of the episode's early release on AMC+, Fear's official account tweeted recommended terms that Twitter users can mute for a "spoiler-free episode." The #FearTWDSpoiler recommendations include "Madison Clark," her actress Kim Dickens, and Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln), who made a cameo appearance in the Season 4 premiere when Morgan Jones (Lennie James) crossed over from The Walking Dead.
Here's the full list of #FearTWDSpoiler terms:
Madison
Alicia
Alycia Debnam-Carey
June
Victor Strand
Dakota
Death
Althea
Colman Domingo
Rick Grimes
Morgan
Duane Jones
John Dorie
Deadwood
Virginia
Killer
Lennie James
Jenna Elfman
RIP
Garret Dillahunt
Kim Dickens
Waiting till April 11 on @AMC_TV? Don’t worry -- we got you covered! Mute these terms on Twitter so nothing gets spoiled. pic.twitter.com/5QlFFpsuhY— FearTWD (@FearTWD) April 3, 2021
In ComicBook.com's four-star and spoiler-free review of the Season 6B premiere and the following episode, we write: "Fear the Walking Dead continues its dramatic 180 in quality with two more compelling and energizing episodes that are among the best ever produced by the Walking Dead spin-off. Point blank: this is the best Fear in years."
"The Door" releases April 4 exclusively on AMC+ and premieres Sunday, April 11, at 9/8c on AMC. Here's what fans are saying about those so-called spoilers:
Madison Clark Comeback?
Always this teasing for nothing. It makes her angry. pic.twitter.com/O1NjJeSmR1— Madison\Maddie Clark (RP)Fake Parody#ftwd (@m_maddieclark) April 3, 2021
Rick Returns?
Kind of interesting that Rick Grimes needs to be muted for Fear spoilers lol— JDM is the Shiz! (@FloatyRedHead23) April 4, 2021
It Was Madison All Along
Mute Kim Dickens never pic.twitter.com/6VpNDqA2rM— Kim Dickens Fansite 🇨🇵 (@DickensFrance) April 3, 2021
“M-Madison”... pic.twitter.com/j5eJl3tTTT— AdrianNixx || STREAM FATWS (@Adrian_Nixx) April 3, 2021
Deadwood Reunion?
Deadwood Kim Dickens Garret pic.twitter.com/g3M81rWIKp— Kim Dickens Fansite 🇨🇵 (@DickensFrance) April 3, 2021
Clark Family Reunion
Please Madison come back! Alicia needs you. pic.twitter.com/pl7m0pt0J2— Stefan Petersson (@StefanP61918385) April 3, 2021
Killer
Kim dickens ? Madison? Rick grimes ???? Killer??!!?? https://t.co/hVnBqZVzsX— katia (@ItsJustKatia) April 3, 2021
MADISON!?!? you just made a spoiler https://t.co/CrvyiCtwYE— celeste (@aflowertoalycia) April 3, 2021
A Secret Message
WAIT MADISON KIM DICKENS RICK GRIMES DEATH WHAT IS HAPPENING https://t.co/nf2GFapexC— ًgio 🦘steven yeun oscar nominee (@lexastheo) April 3, 2021