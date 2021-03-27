Fear the Walking Dead Season 6B: Midseason Premiere Will Release One Week Early

Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 will return one week earlier for AMC+ subscribers. "The Door," which reunites Morgan Jones (Lennie James) and John Dorie (Garret Dillahunt), will release Sunday, April 4, one week before the episode's linear premiere on April 11. The midseason premiere was to be the midseason finale but was replaced with "Damage From the Inside" in November due to filming delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic. "The Door" now launches a nine-episode half-season where Morgan grows bolder in his efforts to find and reunite the rest of his survivors separated and subjugated by Virginia (Colby Minifie).

AMC+ is the monthly subscription streaming bundle where customers can unlock early access to new episodes of Fear and The Walking Dead, which is airing its extended tenth season through April 4. After the release of "The Door" on April 4, subsequent episodes of Fear's sixth season will debut early on Thursdays starting with Episode 609, "Things Left to Do," on April 15.

"I'm just gonna say 608 is a huge episode, just the ramifications of it, the emotion of it, the intensity of it. I know why we didn't get it done. It was because of [coronavirus delays]," Walking Dead Universe chief content officer and Fear executive producer Scott Gimple previously told ComicBook.com about "The Door," scripted by showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg. "But I just saw the totally finished cut, everything we could get together, and I can't wait for people to see it. It's a really, really good episode. And there's a couple sequences in there that I still think about, that I knew what they were on the page. We had talked about them. But to see [them realized], how they came out was just [huge]."

In Fear the Walking Dead Season 6B: "As Morgan's bid to free the remaining members of the group becomes bolder, Virginia grows increasingly desperate to find her sister and protect the settlements from forces working inside and outside her walls. The second half of Season Six reveals the impact of what living under Virginia's control has done to each person in this group, who once saw themselves as a family. New alliances will be formed, relationships will be destroyed, and loyalties forever changed. When everyone is forced to take sides, they discover the meaning of, 'The End is the Beginning.'"

Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 returns with new episodes on Sunday, April 11, on AMC.