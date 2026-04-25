Final Season of Netflix’s Addictive, Binge-Worthy Thriller Series Becomes an Instant Top 5 Success

In what is proving to be an enduring trend for the platform, Netflix is once again killing it in the non-English-language department, delivering shows that continue to captivate viewers around the world. And this final series from one of their best foreign-language offerings is keeping that trend alive, easily taking the #4 spot on the platform’s Top 10 Most Watched list and garnering almost 3 million views in one week.

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The series is titled Fake Profile, and the third season focuses on Camila and Miguel as they go on their honeymoon, where they meet and befriend a wildly seductive couple and consider an open relationship. This all occurs as Angel proves her innocence, and the killer known as Red Velvet murders yet again. It’s pulpy, it’s dramatic, it’s very much the stuff of dramatic telenovela dreams. And while it may not have warranted a ton of critics’ reviews, that doesn’t mean it’s not a good opportunity for some easy watching.

Fake Profile is a Nod to Wacky Telenovelas

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The first season especially felt like a strange hodgepodge of genres and narratives, with critic Melissa Camacho saying, “The writing isn’t particularly good, and some plot lines don’t come together very well, making the overall series feel like an odd mixture of elements from movies like Fatal Attraction and 50 Shades of Grey.” While the series seems to have eventually found its footing, it can’t be said to have truly come together coherently—the plotlines grew ever more convoluted, and some threads were never fully tied up, which is a fact lamented by fans, with one saying that it comes together like “Dallas and Dynasty on acid.”

Overall, it seems that Fake Profile, while promising, never lived up to its potential, centering too much on the glitz, glam, and sex rather than the story that held so much promise, leaving a style-over-substance impression on viewers. But it can’t be all bad, considering that it’s raking in tons of views as its final season wraps up despite its comparisons to less-than-stellar telenovelas. “Normally, Netflix TV shows are good, and by the information and title, Fake Profile seemed alright; however, it is a true disappointment. From the first moment to the last, it was awful. It reminded me of a cheap Brazilian soap opera,” said one viewer.

What are your thoughts on the final season of Fake Profile? Do you think it lived up to the hype? Let us know in the comments, and don’t forget to head over to the ComicBook forums to see what other fans are saying.