Netflix is Officially Losing One of its Most Underrated Comedy Shows

May is just around the corner, which means a new roster of arrivals is about to hit Netflix’s streaming library. It also means that a few TV shows and movies will be booted from the lineup. On the chopping block next month is a three-part underrated comedy series, and fans only have a few more days left to stream it before it disappears from Netflix for good.

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Blue Mountain State is on the verge of leaving Netflix. The underrated football comedy, starring Reacher’s Alan Ritchson alongside Darin Brooks, Chris Romano, Page Kennedy, and Sam Jones III, was created by Chris Romano and Eric Falconer and originally debuted in 2010 on Spike, later rebranded to Paramount Network. It became something of a cult hit on Netflix after joining the streamer in the years following its 2011 cancellation, but all 39 episodes of Blue Mountain State are now scheduled to exit the platform on May 2nd, just a day after the departure of the show’s sequel film, Blue Mountain State: The Rise of Thadland, on May 1st.

Blue Mountain State Is an Underrated Sitcom Worth Watching

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If you’re able to squeeze it in before its departure, Blue Mountain State is worth the watch. The series perfectly captures a raunchy, American Pie-style depiction of college football life as three freshmen – a carefree backup quarterback, his mascot best friend, and a star linebacker – navigate the extreme, hedonistic world of college football, partying, and hazing at a top-tier university. A product of its time, the series doesn’t hold back, delivering crude, gross-out humor and absolutely ridiculous plotlines and plenty of highly quotable moments. Beneath all of that consistent laughter, though, there’s some pretty solid character development, particularly for Ritchson’s Thad Castle.

Blue Mountain State’s upcoming Netflix departure comes as fans continue to await news on its sequel series. First announced to be in the works in 2024, the upcoming sequel series eventually landed at Amazon, with Ritchson set to reprise his role as Thad Castle in what he described, according to Deadline, as a “fourth season… I think it’s going to be the best season of BMS we’ve ever had. It is so damn funny, and it’s perfect, the way we resurrect the characters and bring them into the way that things are now.” Brooks and Romano are also expected to reprise their roles for the show, which doesn’t yet have a release date or further information available.

Where to Stream Blue Mountain State After It Leaves Netflix?

Blue Mountain State’s time is quickly running out on Netflix, but fans will still be able to stream the series even after its departure. The show is currently available on platforms including Tubi, The Roku Channel, PLEX, Pluto TV, The CW, and Xumo Play, with online renting and purchasing options also available. It’s also possible the series will move to a rival major platform in the coming weeks, but that’s still too early to tell.

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