Fireflies: Trailer Released For Indian Fantasy Series With Comic Book Writer Ron Marz

Last week, ZEE5 announced its next original fantasy drama series, Fireflies – Parth aur Jugnu. Today, they released the full trailer for the series, an Indian fantasy drama debuting next month, on which Kyle Rayner co-creator and acclaimed comics writer Ron Marz served as a consultant. Directed by National award-winning filmmaker, Hemant Gaba and written by Alok Sharma, the series stars Meet Mukhi, Aekam Binjwe, Madhoo Shah, Priyanshu Chaterjee, Luke Kenny, Akshat Singh, Zoya Afroz, Varun Kapoor, Harshit Bhojwani, Anaya Shivan, Riva Arora, Rahul Singh, and Hitesh Dave in key roles.

With renowned mythologist and author Devdutt Pattanaik as the script consultant and American comic book writer who has work extensively with DC and Marvel, Ron Marz as the script doctor, this one-of-a-kind Indian fantasy drama will premiere on ZEE5 on 5th May.

"ZEE5 Global's passion for storytelling transcends borders," Archana Anand, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 Global said in a statement. "Our commitment to providing unparalleled entertainment to global viewers is fueled by our drive to bring diverse, captivating stories such as Fireflies – Parth aur Jugnu to life. With fantasy fiction gaining momentum, we are pleased to present this unique series that combines mythology with action-packed adventure and promises viewers with a one-of-a-kind experience."

You can see the trailer below.

National award-winning filmmaker Hemant Gaba added, "We hope Fireflies – Parth aur Jugnu will turn out to be a dark horse in the web space and encourage both OTT platforms and production agencies to venture into fantasy genre targeted at kids, teenagers and family audiences".

"I am really proud to have been part of the team that created this series," Marz said. "It's absolutely an Indian story, layered with Indian culture and mythology, but storytelling is very much a universal language. Being able to bring my story sensibilities to this tale, and work with the writers and producers, was a privilege. I'm keen for everyone to see what we've made".

Per its official synopsis, Fireflies – Parth aur Jugnu centers around Parth [played by Meet Mukhi], a down-and-out fourteen-year-old kid who meets Jugnu [played by Aekam Binjwe], a mystical kid from the haunted forest of Bheem Mukteshwar and together they embark on a journey full of action-packed adventure, self-discovery, and bedtime stories. Shot in the hills of Himachal Pradesh, this coming-of-age series unravels emotions like teenage friendship, exploration, mythology and life lessons of good vs evil.

Fireflies: Parth Aur Jugnu Premieres May 5, 2023.