Nathan Fillion Returning To ‘Firefly’ Role On ‘American Housewife’

Firefly is heading for a revival — well, sort of. The resurrection won’t be canon nor will it see Captain Malcolm Reynolds meet with his crew. However, Nathan Fillion is suiting back up in his role’s costume for TV, and it will make diehard fans tune into an upcoming episode of American Housewife.

Over on Twitter, ABC got fans in a tizzy when it teased Fillion’s return to Firefly. The actor is slated to appear on a future episode of American Housewife as himself, and it seems the appearance will callback to his Firefly days.

As you can see below, Fillion was photographed on the set of the ABC sitcom in his Captain Mal gear. The actor’s hair was pushed up as usual, and his brown coat is hard to mistake. Mal’s classic shirt can be seen underneath the layer, but Fillion made sure fans could check out his character’s signature pants too. The actor took to Instagram to share a look at his throwback trousers.

Hey look, it’s @NathanFillion with @KatyEMixon & @ImMegDonnelly on the set of @AmericanWifeABC! Stay tuned for more information on Nathan’s upcoming guest starring role (as himself!) in two upcoming episodes of #AmericanHousewife #ABCPublicity pic.twitter.com/PAc6aRusGS — ABC Publicity (@ABC_Publicity) March 14, 2018

Fans are clearly excited to see Fillion step back into his Firefly threads, but ABC does make it clear that this stunt isn’t a revival in anyway. The actor will be playing himself on American Housewife, so the show may be hosting a fictional revival of the cult sci-fi series. Fillion is slated to take part in a two-episode story, so fans can only guess what is about to go down.

Obviously, the fandom behind Firefly has been trying to get a revival going for years. The franchise quieted down years ago, and Fox did say it would consider a return to the sci-fi franchise under one condition. David Madden, the president of entertainment, told press the company would only sign off on a revival if creator Joss Whedon were on board. However, the series’ comeback chances might shift once the Walt Disney Company finalizes its acquisition of 21st Century Fox.

Are you excited to see Fillion step back into his Firefly costume? Do you think the series could ever get a full-on revival?