First National Treasure: Edge of History Poster Released

To kick off D23 Expo, the first official poster for National Treasure: Edge of History has been released. The upcoming Disney+ original series that spins out of the adventure franchise doesn't yet have a release date but Entertainment Weekly does have some details about what fans can expect from the show. Central to it all is Total Eclipse star Lisette Alexis who leads the cast as Jess Morales, a new character that's about to embark on her own hunt for some familial treasure. Morales has no connection to Nicolas Cage's character from the films, Benjamin Gates, but filling in the lead role from the Oscar-winner was a big enough challenge.

"It's a scary thought to have to follow someone's performance like Nic Cage," Alexis told EW. "It was daunting, but I kept trying to reframe and focus as if it was just a challenge. I really loved the movies, and no part of me wanted to stray away from what they had already created. It was the same voices behind the movies — the same producers, same writers, Trevor Rabin, who is the composer for the films, came back to also do our show — so I knew I was in safe hands. They were guiding me, especially when I had my own doubts of what I was capable of."

As previously reported, at least two familiar faces from the movie franchise will appear in the series with Justin Bartha reprising his role of Riley Poole and Harvey Keitel set to appear as Peter Sadusky. Series co-writer Marianne Wibberley confirmed that Keitel is featured in the series "a lot," perhaps to the surprise of fans. She adds: "His presence plays through the whole thing."

A previously released description for the series reveals it will be about: "A DREAMer in search of answers about her family, Jess is a mystery lover with a natural talent for solving puzzles who will uncover her own buried history, as well as the truth about her parents and her connection to a long-lost treasure. Jess and friends will have to outwit stylish businesswoman and adventurer Billie (Catherine Zeta-Jones), a badass billionaire, black-market antiquities expert, and treasure hunter who lives by her own code."

Jerry Bruckheimer is returning to executive produce the National Treasure: Edge of History TV series after producing the two Cage films for Disney. He's joined by original director Jon Turteltaub and writers Marianne and Cormac Wibberley. The two Wibberlys wrote the pilot episode of the show with Rick Muirragui. Mira Nair is set to direct the debut.

National Treasure: Edge of History does not yet have a release date. Stay tuned for more updates, and let us know if you're excited about the show in the comments.