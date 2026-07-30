Fish Better Have the Money in Hilarious Exclusive Clip From Tubi’s Breaking Bear — Watch Now

There is something truly special about animated series meant for adults. A unique form of entertainment, they bring together more mature themes with all of the hilarity one would expect from animation to create something unique and a lot of fun to watch. That is especially the case for Tubi’s adult animated comedy, Breaking Bear. The series made its debut on July 24th with its family of bears trying to save their forest from fracking with what might be the most unlikely plan ever: they started up a drug den. Now, Tubi is about to drop even more episodes of the wild new series on Friday, July 31st and now ComicBook has look at what to expect in an exclusive new clip.

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In this new clip from the series’ upcoming third episode, Jer (Brendan Fraser) and Blair (Sarah Michelle Gellar) attempt to shake down the owner of the Something Fishy pet store and when the owner doesn’t exactly have the cash, let’s just say there are some rather delicious consequences — or rather, it’s delicious for the bears. Pretty sure it doesn’t go so well for the shop owner. Or the fish. After all, Jer can do this all day. Check it out for yourself in the video below.

Breaking Bear Is a Hilarious Parody of Mobster Dramas (and Breaking Bad)

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As you can see from the clip, Breaking Bear definitely isn’t for kids. The series is both bonkers and a little bit on the brutal side, but that’s by design. While the series very much as a Breaking Bad parody element to it, the series also blends in tropes of mobster dramas in general. The result is something that feels like Yogi Bear meets The Sopranos that’s definitely not afraid to push the envelope.

“There were a lot of discussions I was in where we knew there were some troublesome waters because the truth is, I set up the scaffolding but there’s a whole army of people that just took that and built like a city out of it,” blink-182’s Tom DeLonge, who is also the series’ executive producer, told ComicBook. “So, I’d get these calls about some of the subjects of where they’re going and how it might be problematic. And then all of a sudden the calls come back and say, ‘we’re going there.’ I remember watching the episodes when they’re done, I had no idea how far this can go.”

Created by Julien (The Wild and Wonderful Whites of West Virginia) and produced by Evoke Entertainment (Creepshow, Twelve Forever, and Day of the Dead) and blink-182 frontman Tom DeLonge’s To The Stars Media (Monsters of California, Unidentified), Breaking Bear stars Brendan Fraser, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Annie Murphy, Elizabeth Hurley, and Josh Gad. new episodes arrive on Tubi on Friday, July 31st.

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