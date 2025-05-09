Brendan Fraser’s Breaking Bad Parody Gets First Look & Stacked Cast Reveal From Tubi

Tubi has revealed the voice cast for Breaking Bear, a Breaking Bad parody starring Brendan Fraser. The adult animated series comes from Tubi, which is Fox’s ad-supported streaming service. If you don’t feel like paying for a streaming service, Tubi is a perfectly fine alternative that has plenty of entertaining content for you to try out. Tubi also dabbles in original content, with a prime example being Breaking Bear. It boasts an impressive voice cast with names you’re familiar with, such as Brendan Fraser (The Whale), Sarah Michelle Gellar (Buffy the Vampire Slayer), Annie Murphy (Schitt’s Creek), Elizabeth Hurley (The Royals), and Josh Gad (Frozen).

A first look at Breaking Bear was also provided, revealing the five characters that our main cast will be voicing. Brendan Fraser, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Josh Gad voice bear siblings, with Annie Murphy voicing a human newscaster and Elizabeth Hurley voicing a wolf who guards the forest and is in direct conflict with the bears. It’s an interesting mix that’s ripe for both comedy and chaos, which is what Breaking Bear is going for.

image credit: tubi

Breaking Bear parodies the tropes of mobster dramas, comically combining elements of characters like Yogi Bear with series like The Sopranos. It’s created by Julien Nitzberg (The Wild and Wonderful Whites of West Virginia) and produced by Evoke Entertainment (Creepshow, Twelve Forever, and Day of the Dead) and blink-182 frontman Tom DeLonge’s To The Stars Media (Monsters of California, Unidentified).

You can take a look at the character descriptions for Breaking Bear below:

Fraser plays “Jer” – The oldest of the bear siblings, Jer fancies himself the brains of the operation. Unfortunately, he’s not only wrong – he’s lazy, clueless and usually the one getting everyone into hot water. If there is a wrong move to make, Jer has already made it.

Gellar plays “Blair” – The middle sister and actual brains of the family. Constantly overlooked, Blair’s the one who ends up cleaning up her brothers’ messes and keeping the family alive – whether they notice or not.

Murphy plays “Tawny” – A human, she’s a gorgeous local news anchor whose number one goal is getting ahead in her field to become the next big national newscaster.

Hurley plays “Wolf Queen” – the fierce and unyielding guardian of the forest. She is locked in a bitter rivalry with the Bears, whose growing presence and destructive ways threaten the land she is sworn to protect, by any means necessary.

Gad plays “Alistair” – The baby brother of the family, Alistar swings wildly from adorably anxious to full-on unhinged with zero warning. Push him the wrong way, and this teddy bear turns terrifying.

“With Brendan, Sarah, Annie, Elizabeth and Josh, we have an incredible cast of series regulars,” said Adam Lewinson, Chief Content Officer at Tubi. “Breaking Bear is our wild, no-holds-barred send-up of classic mob sagas—from Scarface to Goodfellas—as a dysfunctional crew of bears crash headfirst into the world of crime, all in a desperate bid to save their forest. It’s bold, it’s chaotic, and we’re here for every outrageous second.”

