For All Mankind: Toby Kebbell Says Season 4 Character Was "Too Good" to Miss Out On

For All Mankind is currently in the middle of releasing its fourth season on Apple TV+, and the latest season sees some exciting newcomers. One such new arrival is Toby Kebbell, the actor known best for playing Doctor Doom in Fantastic Four and Koda in the Planet of the Apes franchise. Kebbell plays Miles Dale in For All Mankind and recently spoke to ComicBook.com about his hopes for the character's future. During the chat, Kebbell also spoke about what drew him to the role of Miles.

"Well, that was a tricky thing to kind of digest and figure out: 'How do you play that with some authenticity?'" Kebbell began. "And I think opportunists are often that kind of person, they're often the person who's like, 'Oh, I don't need much,' and then they take these opportunities. But opportunities can really, if you don't choose them well, lead you down a terrible path. So it's really that."

He continued, "I think he authentically means it. There's a line in the script where he says, 'I haven't changed,' and I don't think he has. He genuinely is seeing an opportunity and he thinks he's doing it. He's blind to everything that's going on. So there's a little bit of naivety about Miles. You see it at the beginning with a kind of wide-eyed enthusiasm. But I think the beauty of that character is there's pressure coming, and that pressure is really what forms diamonds, if you like, but it really is what shows the measure of a person. So, it was a fascinating, interesting character to play with a great arc. Too good to miss the opportunity."

Toby Kebbell Talks For All Mankind's Stinky Spacesuits:

"It genuinely did stink," Kebbell said of the costumes when speaking to ComicBook.com. "I mean, the truth is those poor actors have been in that thing, you know, however many seasons beforehand. They do their best. It was sanitary, you know, we were during a time of, you know, viral infection. So it was sanitary. It smelt like bleach, that's how it actually smelt."

What Is For All Mankind About?



A description of the Apple TV+ original series For All Mankind reads, "Rocketing into the new millennium in the eight years since season three, Happy Valley has rapidly expanded its footprint on Mars by turning former foes into partners. Now 2003, the focus of the space program has turned to the capture and mining of extremely valuable, mineral-rich asteroids that could change the future of both Earth and Mars. But simmering tensions between the residents of the now-sprawling international base threaten to undo everything they are working towards."

For All Mankind stars Joel Kinnaman, Wrenn Schmidt, Krys Marshall, Edi Gathegi, Cynthy Wu, and Coral Peña along with new series regulars Toby Kebbell, Tyner Rushing, Daniel Stern, and Svetlana Efremova.

The first three seasons of For All Mankind are now available to stream on Apple TV+. Check out a new episode of For All Mankind this and every Friday on Apple TV+.