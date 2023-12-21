For All Mankind: Toby Kebbell Hopeful to Return in Season 5

You can currently catch Toby Kebbell (Fantastic Four, Kong: Skull Island, War for the Planet of the Apes) in the fourth season of For All Mankind, which is currently releasing new episodes on Apple TV+. Kebbell plays Miles Dale in the sci-fi drama's newest season, and he recently talked to ComicBook.com about his experience making the show. In addition to revealing what those space suits smell like, the actor also shared what he hopes to see for his character if the show gets a fifth season.

"I wish I could even speak, you know, like fantasy... There isn't anything, we know nothing about it," Kebbell said of a season renewal. "I can't speak to it. But, in my own personal fantasy, I saw this script as, you know, these are the pioneers, these are the people who set up nations in the past and it takes a huge amount to do it, even on the set. These are beautiful sets. They built the confinements of where they're living in sub-four."

He continued, "It was so claustrophobic in real life, just being there for 8, 10, 12 hours a day, you're so claustrophobic. Like, 'Man, I don't know if I'd make it.' But I think that's what that pioneer spirit is and I think that needs to be opened up in Miles, at least. So hopefully we see that, and I hope ... I had such a good time, man. It's such fun. It's such a bright, intelligent, clever show. That's fun for everyone to watch. I hope he's a pioneer."

You can watch our interview with Kebbell at the top of the page.

What Is For All Mankind About?



A description of the Apple TV+ original series For All Mankind reads, "Rocketing into the new millennium in the eight years since season three, Happy Valley has rapidly expanded its footprint on Mars by turning former foes into partners. Now 2003, the focus of the space program has turned to the capture and mining of extremely valuable, mineral-rich asteroids that could change the future of both Earth and Mars. But simmering tensions between the residents of the now-sprawling international base threaten to undo everything they are working towards."

For All Mankind stars Joel Kinnaman, Wrenn Schmidt, Krys Marshall, Edi Gathegi, Cynthy Wu, and Coral Peña along with new series regulars Toby Kebbell, Tyner Rushing, Daniel Stern, and Svetlana Efremova.

When Do New Episodes of For All Mankind Release?

The 10-episode fourth season of For All Mankind made its highly anticipated global debut on Friday, November 10th on Apple TV+. It's being followed by one new episode weekly every Friday through January 12, 2024.

For All Mankind is created by Emmy Award winner Moore, and Emmy nominees Nedivi and Wolpert. Nedivi and Wolpert serve as showrunners and executive produce alongside Moore and Maril Davis of Tall Ship Productions, as well as David Weddle, Bradley Thompson, and Seth Edelstein. For All Mankind is produced by Sony Pictures Television.

The first three seasons of For All Mankind are now available to stream on Apple TV+. Check out a new episode of For All Mankind this and every Friday on Apple TV+.